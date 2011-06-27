Used 2005 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

All Around Package stepheng , 10/24/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My objective was to balance these factors with my car purchase: taxi the kids to/from school, soccer, etc., good fuel economy, ability to transport bike inside, carry dogs, reasonable price, and last but not least, FUN. This car so far meets all these criteria. Like most reviews, I too want a bit more hp, but I plan to upgrade the ECU...should do the trick. This is one of the most intelligently engineered cars I've seen, and coming from 3 years of my Volvo s60, that's saying alot. Electronically, Audi has put so much thought into providing features that make the car more useful in every day driving. Ride is ridiculous...very tight and controlled yet comfy. 6 speed manual is great Report Abuse

Don't be fooled by Das Vagen JJW , 09/11/2010 3 of 3 people found this review helpful The vast majority of SUV owners avoid mud and rocks but everyone thinks they need one. Wagons are underpriced because they are not fashionable and that works for me. More versatile than a sedan and as much interior space as most small SUVs. Split rear seats have plenty of legroom. The Audi Vagen is best of both worlds legendary AWD performance and handling.The 2.0 engine is peppy and when you select S "overdrive" outrageous acceleration. Leather power everything dual AC premium sound the list goes on. We bought the wagon 23,00 now at 45K could not be happier. Drives well carries dogs, bikes ,supplies. "Gets up and Audi's" on the highway. Only complaint they have stopped making wagons

A4 Avant Steve Mac , 11/25/2004 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Bought to replace 1998 A4 1.8TQMS. New car has premium, sport, cold, Bose pkgs. New avant is slightly quicker, has better highway mileage, but the same city mileage as my previous car. It is very comfortable on long drives. The XM radio is fabulous! It feels somewhat larger than the old car and as a result it doesn't handle quite as well. That may be due to the all season tires rather than a proper summer sport tire. The ride is firm without being harsh. Its throttle action is slightly jerky when released suddenly under hard acceleration. There is no real turbo lag, but the turbo builds power early and holds it through the rev range. There is more leg room in the back seat than my previous car had, but it still has less than my wife's Passat.

Fun car but S_G_Y , 08/05/2010 4 of 5 people found this review helpful Purchased the car 9 months ago with 49,000 miles; seemingly low mileage for the year. So far the car has needed 2 ignition coils, a cam shaft adjustment, the coolant seal/gasket replaced and a wheel bearing replaced after racking-up a whopping 4,500 miles. Luckily the car was Certified Pre-owned, so actual out of pocket expenses have been next to nothing, other than time spent waiting at the dealership. This is a great driving car, and it's still under warranty for 16 more months, but dealership maintenance costs would be pushing $3000 after driving less than 5000 miles. Love the look and feel of the car, but worried about long term ownership expenses.