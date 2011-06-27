Used 2005 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews

Welp.. nightseeker , 06/26/2013 42 of 44 people found this review helpful I purchase an early 05 B6 1.8 about six months ago with about 110k on it. I have put about 4K miles, $4K into it so far. As soon as I replace one thing it throws two new codes, pretty frustrating to say the least. I Love/Hate this car. Don't buy one of these unless you can afford to fix it, or fix it yourself. At this point it should be good til 200K but I'm not convinced. -Brake switch -ECU- Coolant migrated through wiring into my computer and fried it. -Fan Module -Turbo - was bad, upgraded to K04& remapped software. -MAF sensor -Ignition Coils -Oil Level/Temp sensor -Thermostat -Engine speed sensor -Shift lock Solenoid is out now but will still shift out of park if you know the trick. Report Abuse

All Around Package stepheng , 10/24/2004 10 of 10 people found this review helpful My objective was to balance these factors with my car purchase: taxi the kids to/from school, soccer, etc., good fuel economy, ability to transport bike inside, carry dogs, reasonable price, and last but not least, FUN. This car so far meets all these criteria. Like most reviews, I too want a bit more hp, but I plan to upgrade the ECU...should do the trick. This is one of the most intelligently engineered cars I've seen, and coming from 3 years of my Volvo s60, that's saying alot. Electronically, Audi has put so much thought into providing features that make the car more useful in every day driving. Ride is ridiculous...very tight and controlled yet comfy. 6 speed manual is great

Looks good, but... ky_j , 11/13/2009 9 of 9 people found this review helpful When I initially purchased the car in Jan 09 I was excited. Now, Nov 09 I'm kicking myself for selling my Toyota. Since I've owned it I've replaced ALL four ignition coils. Two in one day once! The passenger window regulator needs to be replaced and the A/C compressor is failing and leaking. The gas mileage is dismal for a 4-cylinder engine. I mostly commute on the freeway and only get about 22mpg on premium fuel. The Quattro system is noisy as well.

Awesome Car!!! David J , 02/20/2016 New 3.2 quattro AWD 4dr Sedan (3.1L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 33 people found this review helpful Over all its a great car before buying one make sure you do your homework on the car. make sure the car was maintained well . I had a 98 Audi a very long time ago and had nothing but bad luck with it and it was the first Audi I ever owned. I never thought I would buy another one. But I found a 2005.5 Audi A4 Quattro 3.2 that caught my eye. It had all the service records with it since it was bought new and it ended up being a one owner car and all repairs was done at the Original Audi dealership that it came from. I lucked out there. The car handles so great it hugs the road and still looked like new. So I couldn't pass it up . It was the best car purchase ive made in a long time . Only one thing I had to repair these cars are known for glovebox hinge to break. Which was a easy fix .