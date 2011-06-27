Used 2005 Audi A4 Consumer Reviews
Welp..
I purchase an early 05 B6 1.8 about six months ago with about 110k on it. I have put about 4K miles, $4K into it so far. As soon as I replace one thing it throws two new codes, pretty frustrating to say the least. I Love/Hate this car. Don't buy one of these unless you can afford to fix it, or fix it yourself. At this point it should be good til 200K but I'm not convinced. -Brake switch -ECU- Coolant migrated through wiring into my computer and fried it. -Fan Module -Turbo - was bad, upgraded to K04& remapped software. -MAF sensor -Ignition Coils -Oil Level/Temp sensor -Thermostat -Engine speed sensor -Shift lock Solenoid is out now but will still shift out of park if you know the trick.
All Around Package
My objective was to balance these factors with my car purchase: taxi the kids to/from school, soccer, etc., good fuel economy, ability to transport bike inside, carry dogs, reasonable price, and last but not least, FUN. This car so far meets all these criteria. Like most reviews, I too want a bit more hp, but I plan to upgrade the ECU...should do the trick. This is one of the most intelligently engineered cars I've seen, and coming from 3 years of my Volvo s60, that's saying alot. Electronically, Audi has put so much thought into providing features that make the car more useful in every day driving. Ride is ridiculous...very tight and controlled yet comfy. 6 speed manual is great
Looks good, but...
When I initially purchased the car in Jan 09 I was excited. Now, Nov 09 I'm kicking myself for selling my Toyota. Since I've owned it I've replaced ALL four ignition coils. Two in one day once! The passenger window regulator needs to be replaced and the A/C compressor is failing and leaking. The gas mileage is dismal for a 4-cylinder engine. I mostly commute on the freeway and only get about 22mpg on premium fuel. The Quattro system is noisy as well.
Awesome Car!!!
Over all its a great car before buying one make sure you do your homework on the car. make sure the car was maintained well . I had a 98 Audi a very long time ago and had nothing but bad luck with it and it was the first Audi I ever owned. I never thought I would buy another one. But I found a 2005.5 Audi A4 Quattro 3.2 that caught my eye. It had all the service records with it since it was bought new and it ended up being a one owner car and all repairs was done at the Original Audi dealership that it came from. I lucked out there. The car handles so great it hugs the road and still looked like new. So I couldn't pass it up . It was the best car purchase ive made in a long time . Only one thing I had to repair these cars are known for glovebox hinge to break. Which was a easy fix .
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
A4 has performance but costly repairs
I love to drive this car. The performance is great the ride is like you are glued to the road even when traveling well over 100 miles per hour.The problem is when dealer warranty runs out and you only have extended the little constant repairs are very costly. The windows have a really bad problem with their regulators ($500/window) that I have had to replace on three windows. The trunk latch ($450) is a problem. Compressor went out ($1700). Timing belt is $1650 to replace. All of these things have been problematic for me and the car only has 79,000 miles at this point. I had a 2003 and it had all of the same problems, repairs, and the transmission went out in it costing $10,000. Just beware
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2005 Audi A4 info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2020 Audi S4
- Audi Q3 2020
- 2019 TT
- Audi A5 2020
- Audi A6 2020
- 2019 Audi Q8
- 2020 Audi A8
- 2020 S5
- 2019 Audi TT RS
- 2020 Audi A4