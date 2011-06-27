Used 2000 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews
Greatest ski car
7 winters of driving up the mountain to ski and this car has seen it all. Truly unbelievable in the snow and ice. Very fun to drive, likes to corner fast and enjoys staying up above 3000 rpm. Perfect Seattle vehicle.
Ultimate Audi
This is by far the greatest car I've owned. You can't beat this Quattro in the snow. Just awesome. Vehicle is built like a tank. Go from Hondas all your life to an Audi, it's night and day. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful...
The perfect anti-SUV
My 2000 A4 2.8 Avant quattro is the ideal alternative to the typical poseur SUV. This car has multiple personalities, but is is not a disorder. It is sporty, elegant, functional, unpretentious and filled with superior German engineering, design and safety features. The interior design and build quality is unmatched by any other car at any price. The all-wheel-drive has become one of my favorite features, and is the most sophisticated system out there. The only other car I considered was a BMW 3-Series, an excellent car but saddled with a snotty, "hey-look-at- me" image. The Audi is cool, understated technical and design sophistication.
Best car I've ever owned
I've had this car for almost 2 years now and I still love it. When I was looking at cars, it was between this and the newly released BMW 323 wagon. Even though the Bimmer had a lower base MSRP, when you added all the features to get it close to the Audi, it ended up costing more. Plus, the Audi has AWD and a nicer interior. Audis have, hands down, the nicest interiors around. Unless you are into modifying cars, get the V6 with the leather interior.
A Great Car
I have never had a problem with this car. It zips around effortlessly and it handles great. Reliable, gorgeous, and sporty.
Sponsored cars related to the A4
Related Used 2000 Audi A4 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner