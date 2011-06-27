Used 2000 Audi A4 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Greatest ski car Seattle skier , 10/30/2009 3 of 3 people found this review helpful 7 winters of driving up the mountain to ski and this car has seen it all. Truly unbelievable in the snow and ice. Very fun to drive, likes to corner fast and enjoys staying up above 3000 rpm. Perfect Seattle vehicle. Report Abuse

Ultimate Audi Ultimate Avant , 10/08/2009 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This is by far the greatest car I've owned. You can't beat this Quattro in the snow. Just awesome. Vehicle is built like a tank. Go from Hondas all your life to an Audi, it's night and day. Beautiful, beautiful, beautiful... Report Abuse

The perfect anti-SUV audiboy , 06/18/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful My 2000 A4 2.8 Avant quattro is the ideal alternative to the typical poseur SUV. This car has multiple personalities, but is is not a disorder. It is sporty, elegant, functional, unpretentious and filled with superior German engineering, design and safety features. The interior design and build quality is unmatched by any other car at any price. The all-wheel-drive has become one of my favorite features, and is the most sophisticated system out there. The only other car I considered was a BMW 3-Series, an excellent car but saddled with a snotty, "hey-look-at- me" image. The Audi is cool, understated technical and design sophistication. Report Abuse

Best car I've ever owned DavidCX , 03/04/2002 4 of 13 people found this review helpful I've had this car for almost 2 years now and I still love it. When I was looking at cars, it was between this and the newly released BMW 323 wagon. Even though the Bimmer had a lower base MSRP, when you added all the features to get it close to the Audi, it ended up costing more. Plus, the Audi has AWD and a nicer interior. Audis have, hands down, the nicest interiors around. Unless you are into modifying cars, get the V6 with the leather interior. Report Abuse