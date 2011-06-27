Used 1997 Audi A4 Sedan Consumer Reviews
Sure isn't a Honda or Toyota!!
I bought my A4 used about a year ago, and I have fallen in love! There is no other used car out there that can match the fun to drive, reliability, build quality, or fuel economy for that matter. I can manage around 20-24 around town, and at most 28 on the highway, that's pretty good, considering its a 15 year old car with 215,000 miles on it, with a V6, and Quattro. Like I said, it has 215,000, and it still runs like a dream. The only problem I have had with it is an EGR code always popping up, I went thru the whole EGR system, and couldn't find anything. Turns out it was the filler hose on the gas tank, sense it also leaked when I filled it up.
Very Reliable
I bought this car when it had 125k miles on it and have put 30k on it in two years. The only thing that has needed replacement is the tires. I live in Idaho so I see more snow than most cars do and it handles amazing in any weather.
97' A4 2.8L Quattro-Automatic
Great car, very solid, even after 75K mi, going over RR crossings/potholes, barely hear anything. Fun car to drive, especially on wet with the Quattro. Beautiful exterior-IMHO, one of the best looking models Audi ever came out with. Repairs Req: Below average, minimum repairs needed as long as you provide enough TLC & good preventive maintenance. TIP: For parts use VW Passat, most parts exchangeable & cheaper. "Bad" Points: Extremely expensive maintenance & repairs, hard to find parts & shops to work on it other than Audi dealers. If you take good care of it though it will return the favor. Would definetly recommend as a good buy.
Summary
Here is my two cents after putting 50K on my A4 which I purchased at 120K. Very reliable engine, manual transmission (same OEM clutch at 170K), no major electrical problems. What has failed, cruise control, driver side heated seat, thermostat. I believe overall it is a very reliable car, sensors that I have replaced along the way are just the same on all cars these days, all made by BOSCH and it doesn't make a difference which brand you drive. In terms of interior/exterior design, ergonomics and build quality Audi is never any less than other Germans and maybe much better in some of these areas if not all. The up side is because of its reputation here in USA, you can get them much cheaper!!
11 years old still great
This car is now 11 years old and it still drives great. It has 128,000 miles on it and still feels like new. The interior holds up well as does the exterior body and paint. It handles great in snow and ice. Repairs are very costly on these cars. I think reliablity is better than a lot of american cars but comes nowhere close to a Honda or Toyota. I've have to replace 2 controls arms, which was a common problem with these early models. I replaced the clutch after 60 miles which seems pretty weak to me. As far as routine maintenance the most expensive is 90k miles about $1000.
