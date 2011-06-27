Used 2015 Audi A3 Diesel Consumer Reviews

I said "Bye, Felicia!" to a BMW 328 for this car Gordo , 04/25/2016 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 26 of 31 people found this review helpful I purchased this car as a CPO with 13,000 miles (it was a dealer loaner) after getting rid of a very problematic BMW that was in the shop every month for the 9 months that I had it (always a new issue). I was leery about getting another VW product after being burned with issues galore by two late 90's-era Jettas and my 2004 Passat, but that was a long time ago and I had recently read that Audi reliability was #3 or #4 out of all brands, so I took a leap o' faith. It's been a month, and so far, I have been VERY impressed. I actually have the 1.8T with the Premium Plus package, and it has everything I could ever want-heated seats, Nav (which comes with a free 6 month subscription to AT&T that turns the car into a rolling hotspot and links the Nav up to Google Earth-which is pure awesomeness), Dual Climate AC, and the best part of all-the Bang & Olufsen stereo-which truly is "banging'". I had the Harmon Kardon stereo upgrade in my 328, and I didn't think it was possible-but the B & O system is way better! Thus far everything is working as it should-no interior lights have burned out nor interior trim pieces have broken off, a la my previous VW's. I recently broke the car in on a Cannonball run to West Texas-6 hours in the car and the seats still felt comfortable. The car is rock-steady at 90-100 MPH, and passing power is more than ample. My only complaints are sometimes there is excessive road noise (dependent on the road surface, of course)-but I believe this is due to the lower-profile optional 18-inch 10 spokes that I have on my car. Also, due to these tires, you can feel more imperfections in the road, and I don't like the way the brakes feel when braking with these tires, either. The car is small, but it's designed to be a small car so I'm really surprised when people say the trunk space and backseat are inadequate. Duh. I have no kids so it's a perfect size-my BMW was actually too big for my preferences. The gas tank is relatively small, so I find myself filling up more only due to its size (I think 12 or 13 gallons max) and not due to bad fuel economy-in the traffic hell that is Austin I still average 28 MPG. This car is right-sized with very sophisticated styling that pictures don't do justice. I think these cars are a fantastic value if you get a slightly used one, mine brand new cost $37K with all the options I have. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

1st time Audi Owner/Love the TDI dann902 , 03/15/2015 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 6 of 6 people found this review helpful My last 2 vehicles have been BMWs. I was open to other German automakers and very interested in a diesel vehicle because of the fuel economy. I was also looking at the '15 328d, but ended up with the A3 as it was more affordable (also smaller). My last vehicle was a V8 550i with very poor gas mileage. Now with my new A3 TDI I am getting 45-48 mpg on my commute to work. The interior is very simple but elegant and uses high quality materials. I got the sport package and the sport seats are very comfortable. I am very happy with my purchase because I accompanied my goal of finding a vehicle that is very practical, fuel efficient, a luxury brand, and not too expensive. I highly recommend the A3

surprisingly missing some standard stuff Anthony K. , 12/17/2015 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 9 of 10 people found this review helpful Let me say right off that I love the car. Having owned 4 diesel VW Jetta's previously, it was time to move up. A few small quibbles though: No heated seats??? Are you kidding? My last Jetta cost 14 grand less and had heated seats. And the big gripe: You cannot move the or extend the sun visors. In other words, if the sun is coming at you from the side and you position the the visor to your left while driving, there is a huge 7 inch gap, which cannot be blocked because the visor will not slide in or out. Again, even the cheaper Jetta could do that. Very annoying. Oh, and the GPS system is fairly useless, and will be expensive to update, and event which can only occur once per year???!!! Stick with Google maps. Other than that, the car is extremely solid, and very confidence inspiring while driving. Performance Interior Comfort

Horrible Service rickykim714 , 03/18/2015 2.0 TDI Premium Plus 4dr Sedan (2.0L 4cyl Turbodiesel 6AM) 4 of 12 people found this review helpful Bought a 2015 Audi A3 a little over a month ago. Great car, but having problems with the navigation MMI already. Tells me that the car is somewhere I am not, and doesn't catch the speed traps which all other Audi's do here in Korea. Took it to AUDI KOREA service center twice and they can't figure it out. Basically told me I am out of luck. This is of course AFTER taking my car our for a 44 km joy ride and unplugging the black box so there would be no evidence (expect for my empty gas tank). I just hope Audi Headquarters finds a solution to fix the MMI because the AUDI KOREA dealership and service center are incompetent and horrible. Please hire employees that know how to fix their own produc