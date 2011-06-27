  1. Home
  2. Audi
  3. Audi 90
  4. Used 1991 Audi 90
  5. Used 1991 Audi 90 Sedan
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 1991 Audi 90 Sedan Consumer Reviews

More about the 1991 90
5(0%)4(100%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all 90s for sale
List Price Estimate
$770 - $1,857
Used 90 for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Good Car

Aj, 07/21/2010
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Excellent Vehicle. Fun to drive, handles well, compact, economical, expensive to fix, but reliable. And once polished, it catches everyone's eye.

Report Abuse

'91 Audi 80

sting, 11/26/2002
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This car is excellent, im glad that i ended up with this car instead of the one i originally intended to buy. It has great acceleration and is very reliable. I love the look of the car, and its built very well. It has pretty good room inside, and is very comfortable.

Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all 90s for sale

Related Used 1991 Audi 90 Sedan info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles