Used 1990 Audi 200 Consumer Reviews

I love my Audi

Bob Shelley, 07/12/2005
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

after 15 yrs and 138k miles I am deeply saddened to let my 200 go. the car is gorgeous with pearl paint and a dream to drive. Repairs are pretty expensive however, and with a 16 yr old starting to drive, I'd like something with better mileage and dual airbags. I will miss this car

The best vehicle

AK200, 03/29/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Performs better than any vehicle out there I will not even talk about any two wheel drive vehicles or 4w drive cars, the quattro is the best designed 4w drive system so it will perform better than most/all SUV's, remember this is Alaska the most extreme cold/snow state, comfortable and roomy, economy better than any vehicle in its class/weight, you cannot ever get it stuck if you tried, interior is very quiet due to double rubber seals around the doors, exterior is aerodynamic and I know what that means (work on airplanes), built quality for being a 1990 it does not have any rust on it, I have never been stranded anywhere nothing has ever broken on it to the point that you can't get to where you are going.

907

907, 04/07/2009
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

This is a pretty Nice car. Would like it to be a lot quicker and faster. I know 130 isnt fast enough. I'm gonna stiffen the suspention a little and chip it. Maybe some other things. Parts are not as expensive as Mercedes or BMW but still pricey.

the perfect car (almost)

wulfy, 11/04/2003
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

Very good all around vehicle. Great performance considering it's GVWR of over two tons. Puts most V8 powered SUVs,trucks and lesser cars ... including some newer 3 series BMWs to shame on the highway and especially in the mountains thanks to the turbocharged engine that is almost immune to altitude here in Colorado.

Needs attention, but well worth it.

FatPanda, 02/17/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

I wanted a sports car originally, but this car was a good deal, in great shape, and I haven't been disappointed since. Despite being FWD and somewhat porky, it rewards aggressive driving in true German fashion. The turboed 5-cylider engine flings this big beast down the road with massive authority. Repairs are fairly expensive, requiring lots of speical-order parts, but infrequent. Looking for a family sedan that's fun to drive? This one is an absolute steal. Comfy, sporty, and good-looking to boot. Looking for a cheap tuner car? Look elsewhere: Aftermarket and replacement parts are hard to come by, and usually very expensive.

