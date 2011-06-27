Used 2006 Aston Martin V8 Vantage Features & Specs
|Overview
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Engine Type
|Gas
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Drive Type
|Rear wheel drive
|Cylinders
|V8
|Combined MPG
|14
|Total Seating
|2
|Basic Warranty
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Drive type
|Rear wheel drive
|Rear limited slip differential
|yes
|Transmission
|6-speed manual
|Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)
|12/17 mpg
|Range in miles (cty/hwy)
|242.4/343.4 mi.
|Fuel tank capacity
|20.2 gal.
|Combined MPG
|14
|Fuel type
|Premium unleaded (required)
|Engine
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Torque
|302 lb-ft @ 5000 rpm
|Base engine size
|4.3 l
|Horsepower
|380 hp @ 7300 rpm
|Turning circle
|36.5 ft.
|Valves
|32
|Base engine type
|Gas
|Valve timing
|Variable
|Cam type
|Double overhead cam (dohc)
|Cylinders
|V8
|Safety
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|remote anti-theft alarm system
|yes
|electronic brakeforce distribution
|yes
|Front and rear ventilated disc brakes
|yes
|2 front headrests
|yes
|4-wheel ABS
|yes
|engine immobilizer
|yes
|tire pressure monitoring
|yes
|traction control
|yes
|dual front side-mounted airbags
|yes
|stability control
|yes
|Emergency braking assist
|yes
|In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|AM/FM stereo
|yes
|160-watt audio output
|yes
|Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|alloy and leather trim on dash
|yes
|rear parking sensors
|yes
|leather steering wheel
|yes
|tilt and telescopic steering wheel
|yes
|front door pockets
|yes
|leather trim on doors
|yes
|Climate control
|yes
|alloy and leather trim on center console
|yes
|leather trim on shift knob
|yes
|power steering
|yes
|front reading lights
|yes
|Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Power mirrors
|yes
|Heated mirrors
|yes
|Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|low fuel level warning
|yes
|clock
|yes
|trip computer
|yes
|tachometer
|yes
|Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|10 -way power passenger seat
|yes
|leather/cloth
|yes
|10 -way power driver seat
|yes
|height adjustable driver seat
|yes
|sport front seats
|yes
|Measurements
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Front track
|61.7 in.
|Maximum cargo capacity
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Length
|172.5 in.
|Curb weight
|3461 lbs.
|Cargo capacity, all seats in place
|10.6 cu.ft.
|Drag Coefficient
|0.34 cd.
|Height
|49.4 in.
|Wheel base
|102.4 in.
|Width
|73.5 in.
|Rear track
|61.5 in.
|Colors
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Exterior Colors
|Interior Colors
|Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|18 x 9.5 in. wheels
|yes
|P275/40R Z tires
|yes
|Performance tires
|yes
|alloy wheels
|yes
|Suspension
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|double wishbone rear suspension
|yes
|four-wheel independent suspension
|yes
|double wishbone front suspension
|yes
|Warranty
Starting MSRP
$110,000
|Basic
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Drivetrain
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Rust
|10 yr./ unlimited mi.
|Roadside
|3 yr./ unlimited mi.
