2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Review
- Performance and exclusivity of V12 power, high performance threshold without a stiff ride, finely detailed interior, flies under the radar compared to a Ferrari.
- Not as fast as other similar exotics, a few cheap interior pieces, won't get the attention that a Ferrari will.
$30,508 - $59,997
On par with such segment standouts as the Ferrari 575M Maranello, the Vanquish offers an upscale English feel in addition to blistering performance.
No major changes for the Vanquish.
Most helpful consumer reviews
nothingtertgasert,09/16/2004
very good car with stunning looks and fun to drive. Big price tag makes the vehicle very rare, but if you have the cash, go for it!!!
Legacy,09/16/2004
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!! no other explanation needed.
FRANKIE,12/18/2004
This car is by far the top automobile on anyone's list. After driving this very rare and stylish car it is hard to find any manufacture that can match or exceed the Vanquish's potiental. Its smooth handeling and break-neck speeds make it one of the funnest cars to drive. Stylish in both interior and exterior design it looks as good as it performs.
MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
460 hp @ 6800 rpm
