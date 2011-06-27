  1. Home
2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Review

Pros & Cons

  • Performance and exclusivity of V12 power, high performance threshold without a stiff ride, finely detailed interior, flies under the radar compared to a Ferrari.
  • Not as fast as other similar exotics, a few cheap interior pieces, won't get the attention that a Ferrari will.
Edmunds' Expert Review

On par with such segment standouts as the Ferrari 575M Maranello, the Vanquish offers an upscale English feel in addition to blistering performance.

2004 Highlights

No major changes for the Vanquish.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish.

5(67%)
4(33%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
3 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

aston martin
nothingtertgasert,09/16/2004
very good car with stunning looks and fun to drive. Big price tag makes the vehicle very rare, but if you have the cash, go for it!!!
My Aston
Legacy,09/16/2004
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!! no other explanation needed.
Aston Martin Strikes Back
FRANKIE,12/18/2004
This car is by far the top automobile on anyone's list. After driving this very rare and stylish car it is hard to find any manufacture that can match or exceed the Vanquish's potiental. Its smooth handeling and break-neck speeds make it one of the funnest cars to drive. Stylish in both interior and exterior design it looks as good as it performs.
Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 18 hwy
Seats 2
6-speed automatic
Gas
460 hp @ 6800 rpm
More about the 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish

Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Overview

The Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish is offered in the following submodels: V12 Vanquish Coupe. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (5.9L 12cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquishes are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish.

Can't find a used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquishs you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Aston Martin V12 Vanquish for sale - 7 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $16,501.

Find a used Aston Martin for sale - 7 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $13,781.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin V12 Vanquish for sale - 6 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $20,513.

Find a used certified pre-owned Aston Martin for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $23,399.

Should I lease or buy a 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

