Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Consumer Reviews

3 reviews
aston martin

nothingtertgasert, 09/16/2004
very good car with stunning looks and fun to drive. Big price tag makes the vehicle very rare, but if you have the cash, go for it!!!

My Aston

Legacy, 09/16/2004
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!! no other explanation needed.

Aston Martin Strikes Back

FRANKIE, 12/18/2004
This car is by far the top automobile on anyone's list. After driving this very rare and stylish car it is hard to find any manufacture that can match or exceed the Vanquish's potiental. Its smooth handeling and break-neck speeds make it one of the funnest cars to drive. Stylish in both interior and exterior design it looks as good as it performs.

