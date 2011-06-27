Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish Consumer Reviews
aston martin
nothingtertgasert, 09/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
very good car with stunning looks and fun to drive. Big price tag makes the vehicle very rare, but if you have the cash, go for it!!!
Report Abuse
My Aston
Legacy, 09/16/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
Beautiful!!!!!!!!!!!!! no other explanation needed.
Report Abuse
Aston Martin Strikes Back
FRANKIE, 12/18/2004
0 of 0 people found this review helpful
This car is by far the top automobile on anyone's list. After driving this very rare and stylish car it is hard to find any manufacture that can match or exceed the Vanquish's potiental. Its smooth handeling and break-neck speeds make it one of the funnest cars to drive. Stylish in both interior and exterior design it looks as good as it performs.
Report Abuse
Sponsored cars related to the V12 Vanquish
Related Used 2004 Aston Martin V12 Vanquish info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Hyundai Veloster 2013
- Used Ram 2500 2006
- Used Mercedes-Benz E-Class 2004
- Used GMC Canyon 2018
- Used Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class 2018
- Used Chevrolet Bolt EV 2017
- Used Cadillac CTS-V 2017
- Used Toyota Tundra 2006
- Used Ford F-150 1998
- Used Dodge Charger 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Lexus RC F 2019
- Ram 2500 2019
- 2020 Fusion Plug-In Hybrid
- Chevrolet Sonic 2019
- MINI Countryman 2019
- 2019 F-350 Super Duty
- 2021 Nissan LEAF News
- 2020 BMW 7 Series
- 2019 XJ
- 2019 Subaru WRX
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons