Vehicle overview

The Hummer is the ultimate off-road warrior. Designed as an all-purpose vehicle for the U.S. Armed Forces (where it's known as the Humvee), the military version has been in production since 1985. The civilian Hummer became available to the public in 1992, and it has seen some success thanks to people who've found that there are some things a Jeep Wrangler just can't do.

Available in four body styles (2-door Hard Top, 4-door Hard Top, Open Top and Wagon), the Hummer has a style for everyone -- that is, anyone interested in such a beast. Our favorite is the Open Top, truly the bulkiest convertible in the world. The best feature on this convertible, however, is that the wind won't muss your hair: the Hummer goes from 0-60 in a lollygagging 16 seconds, and its top speed is only 83 mph.

Optional accessories include a 6.5-liter Turbo Diesel engine for more power, and a towing system that can haul over 8,500 lbs. A Central Tire Inflation System allows the driver to inflate or deflate the tires from inside the vehicle, for those times when you really need the traction provided by depressurized rubber.

Our complaints with this box on wheels center on the cheap GM-standard climate controls. For this price, they should be made of more substantial plastic. Otherwise, exposed bolts and rivets just add to the Hummer charm, and build quality is what you'd expect of any other military-style utility vehicle such as tanks or submarines.

Too bad a gun turret isn't optional for the civilian version. It's a jungle out there.