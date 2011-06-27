Estimated values
1998 AM General Hummer Hard Top 2dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,297
|$13,680
|$15,500
|Clean
|$9,196
|$12,218
|$13,843
|Average
|$6,993
|$9,292
|$10,530
|Rough
|$4,790
|$6,366
|$7,217
Estimated values
1998 AM General Hummer Hard Top 4dr SUV AWD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,076
|$15,659
|$17,585
|Clean
|$10,784
|$13,985
|$15,706
|Average
|$8,201
|$10,636
|$11,947
|Rough
|$5,618
|$7,287
|$8,188
Estimated values
1998 AM General Hummer Open Top 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,257
|$14,754
|$16,634
|Clean
|$10,053
|$13,177
|$14,857
|Average
|$7,645
|$10,021
|$11,301
|Rough
|$5,237
|$6,866
|$7,746
Estimated values
1998 AM General Hummer 4dr SUV 4WD with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,574
|$16,194
|$18,142
|Clean
|$11,229
|$14,463
|$16,203
|Average
|$8,539
|$11,000
|$12,326
|Rough
|$5,849
|$7,536
|$8,448