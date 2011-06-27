2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

Giorgio Harbani , 01/23/2020 Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)

7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a very particular car when comes to service. Had to run more than 9 times for servicing, every single time it was a different issue. The front lip was not going up, noise from the interior, electrical problems, and keeps going. Waiting for the lease to end and that's it, not happy for an 80K car.