  1. Home
  2. Alfa Romeo
  3. Alfa Romeo Giulia
  4. 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia
  5. 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio
  6. Consumer Reviews

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Consumer Reviews

More about the 2019 Giulia
5(0%)4(0%)3(100%)2(0%)1(0%)
3.0
1 reviews
Write a review
See all Giulias for sale
MSRP Starting at
$73,995
Compare dealer price quotes
Select your model:

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Too much service runs

Giorgio Harbani, 01/23/2020
Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A)
7 of 7 people found this review helpful

This is a very particular car when comes to service. Had to run more than 9 times for servicing, every single time it was a different issue. The front lip was not going up, noise from the interior, electrical problems, and keeps going. Waiting for the lease to end and that's it, not happy for an 80K car.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Ad
Find Deals Near 20147
Check out current offers on the Alfa Romeo Giulia
Search Inventory
alfaromeousa.com
Write a review
See all Giulias for sale

Related 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles

Latest Updates On New Cars