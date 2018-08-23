More about the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia is one of the newest compact luxury sedans in the segment that prioritizes driving performance over everything else. Six trims are available: Giulia, Giulia Sport, Ti, Ti Sport, Ti Lusso and Quadrifoglio. Though the Giulia's point of entry is higher than a lot of the competition, its standard features are also above average. Its standard turbocharged 2.0-liter engine makes a very healthy 280 horsepower and 306 pound-feet of torque. Add to this strong Brembo brakes, xenon projector headlights with LED lighting, heated and power-folding mirrors, parking sensors, and a rear camera with dynamic guidelines, and you get a rough idea of just how well a Giulia is equipped. The Sport trim at the Giulia level is largely an aesthetic enhancement inside and out but for not much of a price jump. If you want to improve the Giulia's driving dynamics and functional equipment, you'll want to upgrade to the Ti Sport. The Ti Sport is a slightly bigger price bump but well worth the move in our opinion because you get the upgraded sport front seats. It'll also grant access to the Ti Sport Performance package that adds an adaptive suspension and a limited-slip differential. A different path to upgrading the Giulia Ti is to go the route of the Lusso. Rather than focus on performance features, the Lusso comes with a more luxury-minded approach. The downside is it won't have access to the Sport's performance upgrades. The Quadrifoglio offers nearly double horsepower of the base car at nearly double the price. It has as standard equipment almost every option available to the lower trim models. And the Quadrifoglio is the only trim with a clear advantage over its competition while in cross-shopping range. The Giulia can leave buyers uneasy because of its newness and lack of an established track record for reliability. So before you make a decision, read about other people's experiences with owning a Giulia right here on Edmunds. It's just one of the great resources we offer to help you find the vehicle that suits you best.

2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio Overview

The 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio is offered in the following styles: Quadrifoglio 4dr Sedan (2.9L 6cyl Turbo 8A).

Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio 4.6 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio.

Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Alfa Romeo Giulia Quadrifoglio and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 Giulia Quadrifoglio featuring deep dives into trim levels including Quadrifoglio, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.

