Used 1993 Acura Vigor Sedan Consumer Reviews

Oh My Vigor BitterJust , 02/21/2008 6 of 6 people found this review helpful The older gentleman that sold me the vehicle said that he was getting rid of it because he thought that it was going to start to have problems. 20,000 miles later other then a couple of new cv joints and other small mechanical issues the car is a gem! Report Abuse

my baby monkey boy , 06/04/2002 5 of 5 people found this review helpful i think the vigor kicks @$$, i absolutly love it, the vigor was the first car i leagaly drove and it currently has over 115000 miles on it and it still runs like its brand new, and the 2.5L has always had enough power to get out of any sticky situations Report Abuse

Love My Car. Never want to give it up. elizabeth , 09/21/2009 5 of 5 people found this review helpful I purchased this vigor as a used car in 1997. Till this day I own it. It is an exceptional automobile. Yes, they only made it from 1992 to 1994, but the cost of repairs, minimal. Love it, it is my collectible. Would not trade it in, no doubt about it. Acura should clone this and put it back on market for 2010. It is a great car, love it , love it. Yeah as it gets older more loving tender care, but if you ask me she sure is worth it. I see newer cars in the shop more than my 1993 vigor. So that goes to show you, this car was made like a gem. Report Abuse

Original Owner J.B. , 07/11/2005 4 of 4 people found this review helpful Bought this Acura Vigor new in Feb '93. It is the light aqua green color with the "gold" package, moonroof, factory gold trim wheels, spoiler, and many other extras. Have thus far enjoyed driving it most everyday for 158,000 miles. Honestly, looking forward to many more years of enjoyment, as it would otherwise be like losing a family member. We have had zero problems with the vehicle over this thirteen year period, as it still has its original power and drivability. A gorgeous car that still turns heads!! Report Abuse