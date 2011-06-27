  1. Home
Used 1992 Acura Vigor Features & Specs

More about the 1992 Vigor
Overview
Engine TypeGasGas
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Drive TypeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Combined MPG2020
Drivetrain
Drive typeFront wheel driveFront wheel drive
Transmission5-speed manual5-speed manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/24 mpg18/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)309.6/412.8 mi.309.6/412.8 mi.
Fuel tank capacity17.2 gal.17.2 gal.
Combined MPG2020
Fuel typeRegular unleadedRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm170 lb-ft @ 3900 rpm
Base engine size2.5 l2.5 l
Horsepower176 hp @ 6300 rpm176 hp @ 6300 rpm
Turning circle36.1 ft.36.1 ft.
Base engine typeGasGas
CylindersInline 5Inline 5
Safety
head airbagsNot availableNot available
side-mounted airbagsNot availableNot available
Front Seats
Front head room38.8 in.38.0 in.
Front leg room43.7 in.43.7 in.
Front hip room51.4 in.51.4 in.
Front shoulder room53.5 in.53.5 in.
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.36.2 in.
Rear hip Room52.1 in.52.1 in.
Rear leg room30.3 in.30.3 in.
Rear shoulder room53.0 in.53.0 in.
Measurements
Length190.4 in.190.4 in.
Curb weight3150 lbs.3212 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place14.2 cu.ft.14.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.5.1 in.
Height53.9 in.53.9 in.
Wheel base110.4 in.110.4 in.
Width70.1 in.70.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Granada Black Pearl
  • Frost White
  • Rosewood Brown Metallic
  • Regal Plum Pearl
  • Cassis Red Pearl
  • Buckingham Blue Pearl
