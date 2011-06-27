Used 2013 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews

My 4th TSX tsxbythesea , 12/31/2012 184526 of 184530 people found this review helpful This is a great car, all-around. Good-looking, extremely reliable, and best lease value. Power moonroof, xenon headlights, foglights, bluetooth, leather, and adjustable heated front seats are standard. Decent stereo. A/C vents in the rear and a cooled center storage bin. The 4 cylinder 200hp engine is powerful enough for highway passing and delivers good gas mileage. I test drove several cars to try something different, but none compare to TSX's overall balance of price, standard equipment, fuel efficiency, quality, and style. I strongly disagree with the reviewer who listed "button happy console" as a con. The buttons become intuitive after a short period of usage. Report Abuse

Sharp car! zoomzoomn , 03/28/2013 11 of 11 people found this review helpful I got the TSX SE primarily because of an agressive lease deal. Overall it's s a really fun car in search of being a really great car. While the chassis is willing and the interior is very attractive (in SE trim), the four cylinder drivetrain and lack of the technology package (on the SE) leaves me wanting. It's been awhile since I had driven an Acura. The recent "beak" phase in their styling department is thankfully and slowly becoming a travesty best left as a faded memory. The TSX's styling is crisp and attractive from pretty much every angle. The SE trim only adds to this, especially on the interior. From the red accents to the anthracite headliner, it is a very attractive package.

Love my TXS!!! Ray T. , 03/17/2018 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 5A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I purchased my 2013 TSX from a dealer in my area with 15000 miles on it. It replaced my 2009 TSX that was totaled by an SUV that ran a red light and hit the left front of my car. The car took a good hit and I came out without a scratch. The things I most love about the car is it styling, the back-up camera , how it handles and contrary to what I have read, it is quite peppy. The seats are comfortable too. Gas mileage is OK. I didn't think much about the technology package and having a back-up camera, but I would never buy a car without one again. The car now has 31000 problem free miles. I plan on keeping this beauty for a long time. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

The Hard Ride... tomsjay , 10/11/2012 22 of 36 people found this review helpful Boguht this car for it looks and size. Its a perfect size and proportions for a sedan for personal use. Good balance of quality and premium materials. spirited drive train, precice steering. Overall Quality feeling. Fun to drive However the big draw back is the jittery tough ride. car trembles when hit on seams and breaks on the highway. you have to drive some diatance to feel it then you feel like get out of the car. Its not a compliant drive. slightly lost on the well balance of stiffer suspension and comfort. its too stiff or what causes this is unknown less leg room. low roof. slighly lower car.