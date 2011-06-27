Used 2011 Acura TSX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Amazing mikezpainter , 11/09/2011 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Bought in feb 2011, now 10 months & 16,000 miles later.... all i can say is simply amazing. I've heard good things about Acura but was sold from my first test drive. The handling of this car is by far better than most sports cars, & i've had my share in the past 35 yrs. I smile in the morning as i get out of the door looking forward to my 30 min drive. I look forward to freeways that merge so i can take the turn; i never decelerate and it asks for more. I also like the lumbar seats, my gas is over 20 atimes gets 24-26 when i can keep it at 65. Quiet, problem free, a dream car. I'm not usually at a loss 4 words so all i can say is i wish everyone could drive a car like this. Report Abuse

Great styling, value and lots of fun gdh12 , 03/03/2012 7 of 7 people found this review helpful After owning a 2011 Acura MDX for about a year - and loving it - I went out and bought this TSX as a commuter vehicle. I guess you either like Acura styling or you don't - I happen to really like the unique and aggressive styling. After reading some reviews, I wasn't expecting much from the 2.4 L, 4 cyl. engine. I was pleasantly surprised when I test drove the TSX, however. The engine is peppy and quite responsive. I have no problems merging on the freeway or passing - in fact, I really look forward to it. The TSX handles great - I find myself searching for curves or reasons to swerve on the interstate. You get lots of features on the base TSX, which makes it an excellent value. Report Abuse

Happy jembry , 09/07/2011 6 of 6 people found this review helpful I've only had my TSX for a few days but really like it. I was going to buy an Accord but liked the sportier driving attitude of the Acura. My last two cars were both German and although there is no substitute for the German car feel, I quickly tired of the reliability, and maintenance. The tech package really packs a lot of extras and has a great sound system. This car really has all of the features of cars costing thousands more while getting great gas mileage. Report Abuse

So Far So Good borntobewild , 01/07/2011 25 of 34 people found this review helpful Have only had the car 3 weeks now but so far very pleased with everything. The 2011's were advertised with improved sound insulation, improved DVD and a few tweeks here and there. We owned on 03 TL and my first TSX but very happy with our choice. Much sportier, and yet still oozes quality and upscale. Will update in a few weeks or months. Report Abuse