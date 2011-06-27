Used 2017 Acura TLX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Great car, great value Mike , 12/27/2016 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 27 of 27 people found this review helpful An ex-girlfriend has this car. I drove it for several weeks including an out of town trip/vacation. When she told me how much she paid for it, I thought she was confused and made her show me the purchase contract. She paid a little over 30 for the base model. You cannot get a car like this for the money. People that complain about the acceleration need to learn how to drive. The 4 cylinder has more horse power than a Toyota Camry. When you are passing or merging you floor it to make it down shift to use all 204hp. My normal car is an infiniti G37 (330hp). I floor the infiniti about once a week and floored the acura two or three times a day. I paid about 45 for my infiniti with all the bells and whistles. My car has some features that the acura doesn't have but it has some that mine doesn't. The acura has no gas cap and shows the tire pressure for each individual tire just to name a few. You can find better cars than the tlx and cheaper cars than the tlx but you can't find one that's better and cheaper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Report Abuse

Practical luxury Don , 02/16/2017 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 18 of 18 people found this review helpful Having had several Honda's , I wanted to try a luxury vehicle and chose the Acura TLX. I find this vehicle to be quiet, solid and sporty to drive. If you want ostrich covered upholstery and a vehicle that drives itself, this probably is not for you. But if you want a car that has all the necessary luxury items and is fun to drive, try the TLX. I also like the fact that, unlike my Honda, I don't see this vehicle every time I turn around. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Solid buy Kevin , 04/09/2017 Technology Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful I have owned the 6 cylinder FWD for 2 weeks. I am coming from a VW Passat TDI. The TLX is above the Passat in acceleration/ quality of materials. The TLX is below the Passat in interior room / MPG. The TLX does put a smile on my face when driving winding roads. It holds the road like no other car I have owned. I was between getting another Passat, Infiniti Q50, or this car. What won out was the interior quality and looks of the TLX. The Q50 trunk was way too small and interior very tight for my 6'2" frame. I would have got another VW , but thought I needed to look at something different. The things that I find frustrating on this car are the complicated radio, the Sirius only presets 12 channels, and you can't see what song is on Sirius until you turn the channel. Overall , the TLX provided a nice balance of quality materials, space, and amenities. Not perfect, but enjoyable car. Safety Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Love my TLX 2017 Toni Porzio , 03/29/2017 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful I have had Acuras int the past.. The car is extremely comfortable and has a nice smooth ride..I enjoy the IDS system which allows you to drive in sport mode etc. No Back seat USBS which I found surprising and the Technology features offered were expensive additional packages where other 2017 car manufacturers included these in the price of their cars..I went with the 4 cylinder which has a lot of pep and I enjoy the stick shift for a sportier interior look over the 6 cylinder with the push buttons. Overall I love the car , but they could have included more in the base model.. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability