Used 2008 Acura TL Consumer Reviews
A great used choice
I purchased a clean 2008 TL auto with navigation 6 weeks ago. It's a wonderful car. I'm a "car guy" but no longer a boy-racer since I'm in my 40's. I appreciate refinement and pieces that work well together. This car delivers in most areas. The first test drive sold me on the car's feel and driving dynamics. I'm 5' 11" and the car fits me like a glove. I like the view from the driver's seat, the powertrain's responsiveness and the look of the tan leather interior. I also test drove the redesigned 2009 model and definitely prefer the 2008 since it fits better. Piece of advice: be ready to spring for a new set of Michelins when you buy. Fresh tires clean up lots of problems.
A few gremlins to prepare for.....
Nice sized city car with ample power, high quality interior and attractive looks. Relatively quiet and comfortable. Bought used from Acura w/ 64k miles. Subsequent repairs/replacement that are endemic to this car as you'll learn on the internet. Purge value in the evap system, easy fix. O-rings on the hydraulic steering system (loud sound on cold mornings that goes away as engine warms, an easy fix). Hydraulic shocks/struts for the hood, easy fix. O2 sensors, a bit trickier fix. Check Youtube for demos on replacing these items and save big, big bucks over expensive Acura dealers. The nav system is not intuitive and if it has the original DVD, you'll pay like $170 for an upgrade that is, unfortunately, probably worth it. The upgrade has all U.S. major roads and city streets. The original only had 72 cities and was filled with irrelevant stuff like reviews of restaurants. Big diff. Do not tint the rear window or the nav won't be accurate............as it isn't in mine. Grrrr. Car holds value well, it appears, and I think that is because it is one of the best looking of the TL series plus Honda's reliability record which is best with their 4 cylinder jobs, not six cylinders. Mostly satisfied but would be happier if some of the components were more durable and the Acura dealers only charged an arm instead of an arm and a leg.
Heating and a/c system
My heating and a/c system continues to fail. After running for 30 minutes the actual cabin temperature goes to about 65 in the winter and 84 in the summer. It doesn't matter where I set the temperature or what mode I shift into, the temperature stays the same. I've taken it to the dealer 5 times and left it there for days, with no fix. Finally I went to Acura Corp client relations for help. A totalwaste of time. I'm still under warranty> The biggest surprise to me has been the lack of concern or sense of urgency from Acura. I bought this car based on Acura's reputation. My experience makes me think they are resting on their laurels
3rd timies a charm.
Third TL in 12 years. 1st a 2000, loved it, got crushed by a semi. 2nd a 04, got crushed by a F-350, and a teenage driver. Both times the passengers exited without a scratch. Both times, we purchased something else, Lexus RX330, junk-ola, crap mpg, BMW 330Ci, great fun, even while draining the wallet, VW new Beetle, huge inside but no power. Back in a 2008 TL and it is by far the best of the best. Could use a little more power, but super smooth and great mpg for a roomy sedan that I drive way too fast. I hope I can keep this one forever.
ACURA TL Delivers...but check steering!!
This is a GREAT car, loved it...was fun to drive. great looking exterior, sporty and modest. quick and agile. Overall very happy and will consider buying another TL. However, see issues below, cons....I had to return to shop 3 x for steering adjustments under service warantee..disappointing they did not catch it first two times.
