Used 1997 Acura SLX SUV Consumer Reviews

Been a Great Car

Paul, 12/09/2008
We bought this used 3 years ago. It already had 120000 miles on it. We now have over 150000 and have never had to do any maintenance. It's a dressed up Trooper, and I've heard about the Isuzu engine burning oil, but this thing with 150K miles still does not burn anything. It had synthetic in it when we bought it, and have kept with that. The oil still looks pretty fresh at its 3500 mile changes. Maybe we just got a really good one, but this car has been great, especially for what used ones run. Our only complaint is its poor gas mileage for a smaller SUV. It gets about the same as a Suburban and is about half the size. It also rides a little to "truck like".

