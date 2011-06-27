  1. Home
Used 2005 Acura RSX Hatchback Consumer Reviews

40 reviews
Awesome Car

CaliPatriot88, 07/21/2010
I drove the Honda Integra when I was in Japan and loved it so much I bought the USDM version the RSX. I couldn't afford the type s though so I bought the luxury base model. A great car fast and nimble on the highway, it loves going fast and loves taking corners. Great on gas, run on premium and you'll get some faster acceleration out of it.

Bought it brand new. Amazing Car

nateprice, 10/04/2013
Bought it off the lot in 2005. Have had it for 193000 miles. The only thing I've had to replace is the rear calipers which siezed up at 150,000 miles. Still have the original clutch. No other repair costs. And I drive this thing HARD... Brakes last, tires last, amazing gas mileage. 5 spd manual is fun, 160 hp engine could be a bit beefier. Type S isn't that much faster and requires premium. Friend has type s, He barely accelerates faster up to 60 mph. From 60+ the Type S really accelerates better. Handles amazing! Take turns fast with confidence and ease. Steering is responsive

Great Sporty Luxury Affordable Car

Timothy M. Crawford, 09/07/2005
I (like many others!) needed a car w/ better mileage. I traded my 2000 Dakota PU for this. What a great car! It is fun to drive. It's sporty and quick. I love the Sequential shifter. I can play when I want, or just let it ride fully automatic. I took a road trip over a 800 miles and NOT ONCE did I ever feel uncomfortable. The leather seats wrap around you and make you feel very secure. I had just about all accessories put on this car and it was still a bargain! It looks great and is good on mileage. 2 major plusses...It is; 1....highly rated by consumers reports, and 2 it is an ACURA. Nuf said...Try to find an 05 now!

I Love This Car

Arieno, 06/10/2005
I love everything about this car. I was driving a 1987 Chrysler LeBaron because I never found anything new that would compare to its styling and handling until I found this.

My Acura

Cheslie, 06/14/2005
This car is amazing, especially on turns. The only area that I could criticize would be acceleration going up bridges, other than that...it's PERFECT! lots of room too.

