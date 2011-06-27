Used 2014 Acura RLX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Really Good Car billg8 , 07/24/2014 24 of 24 people found this review helpful This car is alot better than reviewed from my perspective. I think the issue is this: This DOES NOT compete with the BMW 5 series or MB E-Class (regardless of what Acura would like)...really more like Lexus, Infiitniti or Lincoln based on my experience. That said, based on actual purchase price-- strong discount to MSRP/Invoice so well below BWM/MB this is a high quality, nice driving (love teh AWS) vehicle. My personal feeling is, while not flashy, the car is also sophisticated looking. So far I'm very pleased with the overall package Report Abuse

RLX-- love this car angela2014 , 08/28/2014 Advance Package 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful I got the RLX with Advanced package in Oct. 2013. Have driven more than 15K miles, I can not be more happier. No matter it is 8 hrs drive from southern California to San Francisco or road trips to Vegas and Grand Canyon, or even daily commute on the highways, the car is so quite and comfortable, every time behind the wheel feels like a special treat to myself. My friends have A6 and E class, whenever they rode with me they can not stop praising how much they enjoy the ride and how well made the car was . Actually I got the feeling they sometimes find excuses to just take a ride with me because of they like this car. update 2/29/2016 Have been more than 2 yrs now, drove more than 38K miles, still love this car. Every friend/relatives rode with me always compliment how pretty and how comfortable this car is. I am pretty sure my next car/SUV will still be an Acura. Update 8/28/2016 It will be 3 Yrs by this October. My RLX still serves me well for my daily 80+ miles commute between Orange and LA county as well as long distance road trips. The odometer is more than 48K miles as today. My only regret is I did not wait a little longer to buy the hybrid version. Maybe in couple years. Update 2/28/2017 Still own the car and enjoy every ride. Got close to 60K miles now. Update 9/8/2017 Sitll serves me well for my daily commute on 405. Have driven more than 70K miles now. Always feel safe and smoth drive every time. Quite certainly my next car will still be an ACURA. Update Marc 12, 2018 have more than 82K miles in my RLX. Still run like new. Quiet cabin, great Krell audio system and smooth ride make daily commute on 405 highway enjoyable. I love this car. Update Sept. 13, 2018 It will be five years this October since I have my RLX. Still this car is my loyal companion on my daily commute at 405. I have put more than 92K miles on my RLX, still runs like new. I am so happy with my car, this January I bought a 2019 TLX Advance PKG for my husband. He loves his TLX. Now we have three ACURA in my household. My daughter has a RDX. From our experiences, it is very likely we will be ACURA owners for life as long as Acura continues to make reliable, safe and fun to drive cars. Update 9/15/2019 Got more than 113K miles on my RLX by now. Still my loyal companion for my daily commute on 405 highway. My plan is to drive the car for another couple years, then get a new RLX because I just love driving this car and I trust Acura's quality. Update 3/16/2020 Still have this car and still driving daily commute at 405. Almost 130K miles by now. Never fails me and the drive is always comfortable which makes the 405 traffic jam bearable. Definitely my next car will be another RLX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Better Than It Looks texastom2 , 08/08/2013 14 of 15 people found this review helpful Coming out of my first Acura a '12 TL AWD, I looked at everything else in its class. My wife got the '13 Lexus GS 350, which is very nice, but I needed more testosterone. I was very surprised when I test drove the RLX as most of the reviews by the 'experts' were average at best.. It is a perfect fit for me. Bigger inside than my TL and the Lexus 350. Lots of room in the back seat. The control panel is much more intuitive than my TL. The ride is plenty smooth, the transmission feels great shifting in all gears, A/C is perfect. I really enjoy driving it. I leased it and did not know until I was handed the keys it comes with a great Roadside Assistance Pkg. basically covers everything.

Almost Perfect Ed Koval , 02/22/2016 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful There is a lot to like about this car, and frankly little to not like. The only two gripes I have are (1) the low profile tires result in a ride that is busier than should be of a luxury car, and (2) at 6'1", my head just barely misses hitting the headliner. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value