Used 2018 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews

Happy Camper Optionier , 12/16/2017 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 80 of 83 people found this review helpful Came from a BMW X-3 that I had been driving since purchasing new in 2011. The RDX is an easier daily driver. I had been driving on run flat tires for so long I had forgotten how bad they are. The RDX is simply more comfortable over all road conditions. Test drove the 2018 X-3 and was disappointed in the BMW’s turbo 4 pot. Even though it had good acceleration it’s still displays an economy car feel, sound and characteristics. Visibility is super, comfort is excellent. Just finished a 650 mile road trip that I had taken many times in the X-3 and felt more comfortable and much less fatigued in the RDX. Throw in at least $10,000 lower price than a similarly equipped X-3 and I’m simply a happy camper. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

2018 RDX TECH PACKAGE Bill Kramer , 08/21/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful We bought the car for my wife’s daily driving and long trips. We compared the 2018 RDX with the tech package to a 2019 RDX with tech package, CRV, RAV4, and an Audi. While the 2018 doesn’t have all of the bells and whistles, i.e. Apple play. It had more than enough. The 6 cylinder normally aspirated engine with the 6 speed tranny are more than adequate. It’s quick and handles great. We especially like the the split screens. We have NAV and music choices going on separate screens and don’t find them distracting at all. Oh and did I mention it was about 10,000 + dollars cheaper than the Audi, BMW, or the 2019 RDX. All in all great value and great fun to drive. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Perl White AWD with Tech Package BoiseDriver , 03/24/2018 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 22 of 22 people found this review helpful For city use, the RDX drives & steers way better than I anticipated from a crossover. On the freeway, the RDX ride and seats are very comfortable. I especially notice how quiet the RDX is, even at higher speeds. We have driven Honda's / Acura's for over 30 years and are well-pleased with their consistent quality. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome SUV that is a bit long in the tooth jrasero , 02/28/2018 Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 6A) 72 of 77 people found this review helpful While the RDX 2nd gen has been around since 2013 the car has aged well and received a nice mid cycle refresh in 2016. The car is basically unchanged for 2018 and with the 3rd gen 2019 RDX on its way this summer you probably can score a good deal on a current gen or get one if you refuse to adopt to a high speed transmission w/ a turbo engine. One of the best parts of the 2nd gen RDX is the bullet proof 6 speed transmission paired to the 3.5L V6 engine, that has 279 hp and 252 lb-ft of toque, which means a healthy amount of instant power to the wheels. The car emits a healthy growl and is equipped with VCM so even with a V6 the RDX's 19/27 MPG is very respectable since a Lexus NX 200t AWD w/ a 4 cylinder turbo gets 22/28 MPG. Even though most luxury compact crossovers are oriented for utility and comfort it's sad that Acura omitted SH-AWD from the 2nd gen. The basic AWD system is fine and probably more than enough in most situations, but Acura's SH-AWD system is almost equal to Audi's Quattro system and it could have helped in acceleration since the RDX does suffer from some wheel squeal. I mostly cross shopped the RDX against the Lexus NX 200t AWD and while the Lexus just is more luxurious and offers more high end features it can costs thousands more than a RDX, it lacks the cargo/utility of an Acura, and noise wise it is louder, which is odd to say about a Lexus. The top of the line Advance trim offers some nice features as nice rims, heated & ventilated seats, remote engine start, rain-sensing windshield wipers, fog lights, and front and rear parking sensors but still lacks Android/Apple compatibility, heated steering wheel, heated outboard seats, panoramic moon roof, high grain leather, thigh extenders, wireless charging, 360 cameras, plus the RDX lacks some of the materials associated with a luxury car. If these aforementioned features aren't required than I think the RDX sits in between something like a loaded Honda CR-V and a Buick Envision, Infiniti QX50, Volvo XC60. RDX's resale and reliability are top notch and compared to German cars Acura maintenance is considered normal to even cheap. Acura recommends premium fuel but regular does just fine. The trim I wouldn't recommend at minimum to get is the Tech package since it provides sports seats w/ perforated leather, 8 way front passenger seat, on demand multi use display, voice recognition for Nav and Climate, navigation, AcuraLink, Real Time Traffic, ELS audio system, Siri Eyes Free, Blind Spot Info, Rear Cross Traffic Monitor. Overall the 2018 RDX is a very good car and really its biggest issue is that feature wise it falls behind the pack, but if you don't need the latest and greatest and want something that has a luxury caché and has a V6 engine with a smooth a quiet ride there aren't really many choices besides the RDX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse