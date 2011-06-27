Used 2010 Acura RDX SUV Consumer Reviews
The Best small upscale SUV, hands down
Having test driven a variety of its competitors, including some SUVs up-market as well as down (GLK, X3, Q5, Highlander) as well as being a former MDX owner, my wife and I were equally impressed with the RDX, albeit for very different reasons. He: Love the performance, 0-60 in about 6 seconds - very impressive, and surprisingly nimble, a very fun car to drive. The stereo is equally impressive, sounds great and free 12 months subscription to satellite insures something for everyone to listen to. She: The cargo space handles weekend shopping and family upkeep with ease. Crash test ratings help keep the kids safe
One happy buyer here
Having used these reviews in my decision, I'm repaying my debt to the forum. Great car, would buy it again. I would recommend to anybody looking for something fully loaded for base price, V6 power in a V4, and luxury without the price. Five months and 8,000 miles later, I can appreciate the quality and workmanship even more.
Love it
I love Honda Motor Company. Had an MDX before...which loved. Opted for 2wd b/c I don't need SH-AWD in TX. Better mpg...but just barely. Only complaint on RDX is that any 4 cyl. should get 20 MPG at least. I'm no lead-foot, but I only average 17 MPG in city. The tech package is great. Very similar to my MDX's, but also controls my ipod and weather forecast. Love hands-free talk features and the feel of steering. I don't use paddle-shifters. Ride is sportier and quicker than MDX, but just slightly bumpier. Road noise is great...not an issue. Plenty of room for us, but we don't regularly haul anything other than groceries. I don't tow anything and don't plan to.
Navi
The RDX is exeptional in every way...I'd recommend it to anyone. The quality is second to none. But I want to stress the superiority of the NAV package. After a recent road trip in a friend's Lexus, I am embarrassed for Toyota. The Honda Navi is far superior...the joy stick, zoom in/out, changing addresses on the go, categories of attractions, etc. The Acura Navi is intuitive, easy to use, fun and informative. I only have Lexus' to compare it to, but that Toyota's is a total waste of money.
Great Purchase
Bought this instead of the CR-V and GLAD we did. My wife and I have a small family and wanted something bigger than our Accord but with decent gas mileage but still fun to drive. This fits the ticket. Averages 22 mpg w/ mixed driving and got 28 on a road trip. Ride is a little rough but not bad and is more than likely the quality roads we have in Louisiana. Love the ability to play my mp3's. Very happy with purchase.
