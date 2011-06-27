  1. Home
Used 2017 Acura NSX Features & Specs

More about the 2017 NSX
Overview
Starting MSRP
$156,000
Engine TypeHybrid
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Drive TypeAll wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain
Center and rear limited slip differentialyes
Drive typeAll wheel drive
Transmission9-speed automated manual
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)20/22 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)312.0/343.2 mi.
Fuel tank capacity15.6 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typePremium unleaded (required)
Engine
Torque476 lb-ft @ 2000 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower573 hp @ 6500 rpm
Turning circle39.7 ft.
Valves24
direct injectionyes
Base engine typeHybrid
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
4-wheel ABSyes
Turn signal mirrorsyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
front head airbagsyes
child seat anchorsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
LED headlampyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Packages
Technology Packageyes
Technology Package with SirusXM Radioyes
In-Car Entertainment
8 total speakersyes
290 watts stereo outputyes
AM/FM stereoyes
speed sensitive volume controlyes
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
1 subwoofer(s)yes
Comfort & Convenience
cruise controlyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
keyless ignitionyes
rear and side view camerayes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
universal remote transmitter (for garage door, security system, etc.)yes
Climate controlyes
Transmission, cruise and audio controls on steering wheelyes
turn signal in mirrorsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
hands-free entryyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
Reverse tilt dual mirrors provides curb view when vehicle in reverseyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Carbon Fiber Interior Sport Packageyes
Black Alcantara Headlineryes
Semi-Aniline Leather and Alcantara Power Seatsyes
Semi-Aniline Full Leather Power Seatsyes
Instrumentation
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.3 in.
sport front seatsyes
4 -way manual driver seat adjustmentsyes
Front shoulder room57.6 in.
Front leg room42.8 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
premium leather/alcantarayes
Front hip room54.5 in.
Exterior Options
Exclusive Interwoven Painted Wheelsyes
Carbon Fiber Engine Coveryes
Carbon Fiber Exterior Sport Packageyes
Carbon Fiber Roofyes
Carbon Fiber Rear Decklid Spoileryes
Exclusive Interwoven Polished Wheelsyes
Exclusive Interwoven 3-D Machined Wheelsyes
Measurements
Maximum cargo capacity4.4 cu.ft.
Angle of departure12.9 degrees
Length176.0 in.
Curb weight3803 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place4.4 cu.ft.
Ground clearance3.7 in.
Angle of approach9.2 degrees
Height47.8 in.
EPA interior volume48.4 cu.ft.
Wheel base103.5 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Source Silver Metallic
  • Nord Gray Metallic
  • Casino White Pearl
  • Valencia Red Pearl
  • Nouvelle Blue Pearl
  • Berlina Black
  • 130R White
  • Curva Red
Interior Colors
  • Ebony, premium leather/alcantara
  • Orchid, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ebony, premium leather
  • Orchid, premium leather
  • Saddle, premium leather/alcantara
  • Red, premium leather/alcantara
  • Ebony, leather/leatherette
Tires & Wheels
305/30R20 103(Y) tiresyes
20 x 11.0 in. wheelsyes
Performance tiresyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Basic4 yr./ 50000 mi.
Drivetrain6 yr./ 70000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside4 yr./ 50000 mi.
