Used 1995 Acura NSX Coupe Consumer Reviews
Best car I have ever owned.
This is my second NSX. My first one was a black 1991 NSX coupe. I kind of miss having the coupe due to the better handling, but the NSX-T can be a lot of fun in the summer time! My current NSX is a 95 Midnight Pearl. This thing turns heads and no one really knows what it is. I have many performance mods - custom coilovers suspension, stiffer sway bars, intake, headers, hiflo cats, and exhaust and this thing screams! It can out run just about anything on the road.
Engineered with brains
People will always love their brand of car. But this Acura NSX surprised me. I wanted a mid engine, reliable car. Difficult to find at any price. My husband checks it out but I drive it!I have never had a problem although I admit this is no longer my everyday car. I hope it becomes a classic. It continues to amaze me that this is a 1995! The technology is still awesome.
Mine's a Red One
Don't even think about buying one without T-tops, what a blast. Just sounds terrific, handles great and there aren't many cars around that'll beat you away from a light. Holds two sets of golf clubs and gets amazing gas mileage. Built like a swiss watch and sturdy as a tank. And if you've ever driven a Viper, you won't miss the 200HP - NSX build quality and driveability leave the Dodge embarassed. Big wow factor, even at the club, too much fun for what I spent, pleased with my purchase.
Awesome!
A work of art!!!
best exotic on the market
i have owned 2 nsx's and both have been reliable, fun and fast. ferarri builds nice cars and the mystique is there, they are neither reliable or worth the price of admission. there are other cars that are faster 0-60 and in the quarter mile, but that isn't what the nsx is about, drive one and you'll understand. it is not a car for the camaro lover, if that is your niche, stick to the vette.
