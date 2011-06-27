2019 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

MDX solid and proven after 10k Tom , 02/10/2019 SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 24 of 24 people found this review helpful Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

An SUV handles like a car Jackie , 12/24/2018 SH-AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love it! Love it! Love it! Terri T. , 01/04/2019 SH-AWD w/Advance Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 31 of 33 people found this review helpful I have had just about every SUV on the market. I was going to get the Q7 this time but just cannot justify the price and my local dealers customer service is lacking. This time, we tested the RX350L,( we have loved our current RX350 but need something bigger for our 2nd vehicle) Infiniti QX60 and the MDX. Our sales person at Lexus told us to test drive the MDX (LOL!) we went across the street and it was love at first sight. We like all the features and tech, the sportiness of the exterior and the customer service was truly the best ever. For the first time, we actually enjoyed the process. Everyone was very professional, friendly and we didn't feel like we were being "sold". Shout out to Acura of Brookfield! I can't see us driving anything else. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

A-Spec Spot On Acura fan , 05/08/2019 SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) 10 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my 5th Acura and second MDX. For the money, I think Acura offers a better value in the luxury market, especially versus the German competition. The latest A-Spec model features many sporty upgrades and looks hot to trot! The lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control make this a driver-less car for all practical purposes. The cruise is a bit slow to adapt especially when cars in front brake or speed up rapidly. It’s hardly a significant concern, however. The interior of the car is spacious and luxurious, the suede like leather is an eye catching upgrade. The Krell sound system rocks on, especially with advanced engineered CD’s - remember them? The Super Handling AWD is a must for every driving circumstance and performs especially well in higher speed cornering. A dynamic control feature allows the drive to shift between 3 drive modes. The Sport mode offers excellent acceleration, responsive steering and enhanced torque in the the S-AWD. The rear cargo space is spacious and fits all my baseball gear, lawn chairs, and coolers so my junk in the trunk has plenty of room to share the ride. Getting into and out of the 3rd row seating was made easier but automatic seat control buttons accessible to both passengers in the rear 3rd row seats and from the second row. The brake hold feature is a must have on every new car I’ll ever buy in the future. It enables me to take my foot off the brake after a complete stop. This saves the wear and tear on my leg. Overall a 5 star car! Report Abuse