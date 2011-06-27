2019 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews
MDX solid and proven after 10k
Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great
An SUV handles like a car
Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought.
Love it! Love it! Love it!
I have had just about every SUV on the market. I was going to get the Q7 this time but just cannot justify the price and my local dealers customer service is lacking. This time, we tested the RX350L,( we have loved our current RX350 but need something bigger for our 2nd vehicle) Infiniti QX60 and the MDX. Our sales person at Lexus told us to test drive the MDX (LOL!) we went across the street and it was love at first sight. We like all the features and tech, the sportiness of the exterior and the customer service was truly the best ever. For the first time, we actually enjoyed the process. Everyone was very professional, friendly and we didn't feel like we were being "sold". Shout out to Acura of Brookfield! I can't see us driving anything else.
A-Spec Spot On
This is my 5th Acura and second MDX. For the money, I think Acura offers a better value in the luxury market, especially versus the German competition. The latest A-Spec model features many sporty upgrades and looks hot to trot! The lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control make this a driver-less car for all practical purposes. The cruise is a bit slow to adapt especially when cars in front brake or speed up rapidly. It’s hardly a significant concern, however. The interior of the car is spacious and luxurious, the suede like leather is an eye catching upgrade. The Krell sound system rocks on, especially with advanced engineered CD’s - remember them? The Super Handling AWD is a must for every driving circumstance and performs especially well in higher speed cornering. A dynamic control feature allows the drive to shift between 3 drive modes. The Sport mode offers excellent acceleration, responsive steering and enhanced torque in the the S-AWD. The rear cargo space is spacious and fits all my baseball gear, lawn chairs, and coolers so my junk in the trunk has plenty of room to share the ride. Getting into and out of the 3rd row seating was made easier but automatic seat control buttons accessible to both passengers in the rear 3rd row seats and from the second row. The brake hold feature is a must have on every new car I’ll ever buy in the future. It enables me to take my foot off the brake after a complete stop. This saves the wear and tear on my leg. Overall a 5 star car!
Third MDX since 2014
Have now purchased our 3rd MDX since 2014. Traded in our std 2014 MDX FWD Tech pkg on the new 2019. Had a 2016 SH-AWD Advance/Tech pkg and absolutely loved it but traded it for a Sierra Denali 4x4 truck only because I bought a big boat and needed something to tow it. Looked at all comparable SUV’s in this class including Lexus, Benz, BMW and Audi. We just keep coming back to the MDX. Who cares about badging status on the hood? Spending over $55K on a vehicle is a significant decision for anyone. The MDX is better at fuel economy, doesn’t break, handles great, has plenty of room, rich in features & feel with a great ride and handling. We kept coming back to the 2019 MDX which we just bought after Christmas 2018. Love the comfort and features of the second row buckets with very practical and usable center console. We are very pleased and experienced owners of Acura products. My son also drives an Acura. He has a TSX and it’s simply a lot of car for the money. Again very low maintenance costs, no breakdowns, fantastic fuel economy with a pleasure to drive in town and highway feel.
