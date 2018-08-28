2019 Acura MDX SUV
What’s new
- Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
- Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
- New A-Spec variant
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Pros & Cons
- Generous array of features and active driver aids for the money
- Optional SH-AWD system enhances handling and all-season traction
- Smooth and confident acceleration from the V6 engine
- Quiet, comfortable and spacious cabin
- Cabin looks and feels less luxurious than those of some rivals
- Adaptive cruise control can be slow to respond and abrupt when it does
- Two-screen infotainment system is nonintuitive and difficult to control
Which MDX does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating8.0 / 10
The current generation MDX dates back to the 2014 model year, which is definitely getting into senior citizen status for the automotive world. Yet the 2019 Acura MDX's virtues are intact. Thanks to a constant stream of updates, the MDX remains a top pick for a luxury SUV. With three rows of seating and a large, comfortable cabin, it works great as a family hauler, and it presents plenty of value thanks to an impressive number of standard features for the money.
It's available with two powertrains. The optional gasoline-electric hybrid has a 3.0-liter V6 engine, while the base version has a 3.5-liter V6. While the hybrid delivers better fuel economy and quicker acceleration, the base version is no slouch. All MDXs are available with Acura's sophisticated Super Handling All-Wheel-Drive (SH-AWD) system, which has a tangible positive influence on handling.
The MDX has a couple of downsides, with the main one that its interior doesn't quite match the opulent luxury found in some rival models. Overall, though, the 2019 MDX remains a worthy contender among three-row midsize luxury crossover SUVs.
What's it like to live with?
Want to know even more about the Acura MDX? Learn about day-to-day ownership from our editorial experts' long-term test of a 2014 SH-AWD with Technology and Entertainment Packages. How much did we like the MDX's quiet interior? How was the tech? Was the cargo room sufficient for everyday use? How was the fuel economy? Learn this and more from our test. Note that the 2019 MDX differs from the 2014 model we tested — in 2016, it added a new SH-AWD system, nine-speed automatic, smartphone integration and a hybrid trim — but our coverage is otherwise applicable.
2019 Acura MDX models
The 2019 Acura MDX is a three-row luxury SUV that seats up to seven. It's offered in four trim levels (also referred to as packages): Standard, Technology, Advance and A-Spec. The Standard and Technology MDXs come nicely equipped, and the Advance has all the features you'll likely want in this class of vehicle. A-Spec is an appearance package.
All of the above employ a 3.5-liter V6 engine (290 horsepower, 267 lb-ft) that's paired to a nine-speed automatic transmission with either front- or all-wheel drive. The Sport Hybrid uses a smaller 3.0-liter V6 in conjunction with three electric motors (combined 321 hp, 289 lb-ft) and a seven-speed automatic transmission to deliver an estimated 27 mpg in combined city/highway driving.
Highlights of the Standard trim include 18-inch wheels, automatic LED headlights, a power liftgate, a sunroof, and keyless entry and ignition. Inside, you'll find power-adjustable front seats with heating, driver-seat memory settings, a power-adjustable steering wheel, leather upholstery, tri-zone automatic climate control and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.
Tech features include support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a dual-screen infotainment system with a 7-inch touchscreen, Bluetooth, five USB ports, and an eight-speaker sound system. The MDX's standard AcuraWatch safety suite features forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, lane and road departure warning and mitigation, and adaptive cruise control.
The Technology trim adds niceties such as 20-inch wheels, automatic wipers, remote engine start, power-folding side mirrors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, a navigation system, a color driver information display, and a 10-speaker premium audio system with HD radio.
This year's new A-Spec trim level is similar to the Technology but has blacked-out exterior trim, wider wheels and tires, a thicker-rimmed steering wheel, front seat ventilation and unique cabin cosmetics.
Compared to the Technology trim, Advance turns on the charm with front and rear parking sensors, LED foglights, automatic engine stop-start, adaptive suspension dampers, wider wheels and tires, a top-down surround-view camera system, a heated steering wheel, sport seats with premium leather and trim, front-seat ventilation, heated second-row captain's chairs, second-row sunshades, and two additional USB ports for the third row.
An Entertainment package can be specified with either the Technology or Advance package and adds a rear entertainment system. If you add it to the Technology package, it comes with a 9-inch screen and 11 audio speakers. If you pair it to the Advance package, it comes with a 16.2-inch screen (with an HDMI input) and 12 audio speakers. Note that it replaces the standard second-row bench seating with heated captain's chairs for the Technology trim.
Finally, there's the all-wheel-drive MDX Sport Hybrid. It's available in the Technology and Advance trims only.
Trim tested
Scorecard
Most helpful consumer reviews
Solid proven well appointed, good size, excellent technology package, 20 inch tires, very comfortable. Beats my Mercedes ml class. No real extras. best price thru Edmunds After 1 year, 10k mileage, not a single problem. Great
Handles like a car. The new tech package is great. We love the 2nd row captains chairs. Many cool features. I leased the car now wishing we bought.
I have had just about every SUV on the market. I was going to get the Q7 this time but just cannot justify the price and my local dealers customer service is lacking. This time, we tested the RX350L,( we have loved our current RX350 but need something bigger for our 2nd vehicle) Infiniti QX60 and the MDX. Our sales person at Lexus told us to test drive the MDX (LOL!) we went across the street and it was love at first sight. We like all the features and tech, the sportiness of the exterior and the customer service was truly the best ever. For the first time, we actually enjoyed the process. Everyone was very professional, friendly and we didn't feel like we were being "sold". Shout out to Acura of Brookfield! I can't see us driving anything else.
This is my 5th Acura and second MDX. For the money, I think Acura offers a better value in the luxury market, especially versus the German competition. The latest A-Spec model features many sporty upgrades and looks hot to trot! The lane keeping assist and adaptive cruise control make this a driver-less car for all practical purposes. The cruise is a bit slow to adapt especially when cars in front brake or speed up rapidly. It’s hardly a significant concern, however. The interior of the car is spacious and luxurious, the suede like leather is an eye catching upgrade. The Krell sound system rocks on, especially with advanced engineered CD’s - remember them? The Super Handling AWD is a must for every driving circumstance and performs especially well in higher speed cornering. A dynamic control feature allows the drive to shift between 3 drive modes. The Sport mode offers excellent acceleration, responsive steering and enhanced torque in the the S-AWD. The rear cargo space is spacious and fits all my baseball gear, lawn chairs, and coolers so my junk in the trunk has plenty of room to share the ride. Getting into and out of the 3rd row seating was made easier but automatic seat control buttons accessible to both passengers in the rear 3rd row seats and from the second row. The brake hold feature is a must have on every new car I’ll ever buy in the future. It enables me to take my foot off the brake after a complete stop. This saves the wear and tear on my leg. Overall a 5 star car!
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts’ favorite MDX safety features:
- Lane Keeping Assist
- Identifies lane markings and works to keep the vehicle within its detected lane if it starts to drift due to driver inattention.
- Adaptive Cruise Control
- Allows you to set a speed and maintain a desired distance from the car ahead. Will bring you to a stop if needed.
- Surround-View Camera System
- Four exterior cameras create a 360-degree view of the MDX's immediate surroundings.
NHTSA Overall Rating 5 out of 5 stars
The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
|Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Side Crash Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Side Barrier Rating
|Rating
|Overall
|5 / 5
|Driver
|5 / 5
|Passenger
|5 / 5
|Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
|Rating
|Front Seat
|5 / 5
|Back Seat
|5 / 5
|Rollover
|Rating
|Rollover
|4 / 5
|Dynamic Test Result
|No Tip
|Risk Of Rollover
|16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
|Side Impact Test
Good
|Roof Strength Test
Good
|Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
Good
|IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
|Not Tested
|Moderate Overlap Front Test
Good
Acura MDX vs. the competition
Acura MDX vs. Infiniti QX60
If space and smoothness are priorities, the QX60 might be up your alley. It has three rows of seating and a continuously variable transmission (CVT) that is inherently smoother than any other gearbox. But the QX60 lacks the MDX's relatively sharp steering and handling. It's less expensive in base form than the MDX, though options in the QX60 are offered in somewhat expensive bundles.
Acura MDX vs. Honda Pilot
Fraternal twin to the Acura MDX, the Honda Pilot is the less expensive, more mainstream companion. It's not quite as well-equipped or fancy on the inside, but the Pilot shares its size, many of its driver assistance features and V6 engine with the MDX. If you're willing to forgo some amenities and tech hardware, the Pilot will serve you well.
Acura MDX vs. Lexus RX 350L
Only the L version of the Lexus RX has a third-row seat, and it's a less spacious row than that of the MDX. The RX 350L also isn't as sporty as the MDX, but it is a very comfortable and quiet choice for covering long-distances. Its V6 engine has plenty of power, too. Like the MDX, the RX is also available as a hybrid. Overall, we prefer the MDX for its more engaging driving dynamics.
FAQ
Is the Acura MDX a good car?
What's new in the 2019 Acura MDX?
According to Edmunds’ car experts, here’s what’s new for the 2019 Acura MDX:
- Revised calibrations for transmission programming and engine stop-start system
- Advance package-equipped MDXs have continuously variable suspension dampers
- New A-Spec variant
- Part of the third MDX generation introduced for 2014
Is the Acura MDX reliable?
Is the 2019 Acura MDX a good car?
How much should I pay for a 2019 Acura MDX?
The least-expensive 2019 Acura MDX is the 2019 Acura MDX 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A). Including destination charge, it arrives with a Manufacturer's Suggested Retail Price (MSRP) of about $44,300.
Other versions include:
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $51,300
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $46,300
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,050
- Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $49,300
- 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $44,300
- SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $54,800
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $53,300
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $52,800
- SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $60,050
- Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $56,050
- Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM) which starts at $59,550
- Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $58,050
- Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) which starts at $51,300
What are the different models of Acura MDX?
More about the 2019 Acura MDX
The 2019 Acura MDX is a capable and enjoyable-to-drive luxury three-row SUV. Like all Acuras, it's available as a single model with two major option packages and your choice of front- or all-wheel drive. All MDXs employ a 3.5-liter V6 and a nine-speed automatic, except for the hybrid, which uses a 3.0-liter V6 and a seven-speed automatic in conjunction with three electric motors.
In base form, the 2019 Acura MDX comes solidly equipped with comfort, safety and technology features, including tri-zone climate control, forward collision warning with automatic emergency braking, and support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.
The major packages for the MDX are called Technology, Advance and A-Spec. As the name suggests, the Technology package includes more electronic equipment such as a 10-speaker premium audio system and driver aids such as navigation and blind-spot monitoring. The Advance package provides more creature comforts, including premium leather, ventilated front seats and heated second-row captain's chairs. An optional Entertainment package adds a DVD-based rear entertainment system. A-Spec is an appearance package that offers half-inch wider wheels and Acura's self-described Super Handling All-Wheel Drive (SH-AWD) system.
The available hybrid system improves power and fuel economy. The system employs a 3.0-liter V6 engine and three electric motors, one as part of the powertrain package and one turning each of the rear wheels. The hybrid also replaces the nine-speed automatic with a seven-speed transmission. Total system output is 321 horsepower. The EPA fuel economy rating for the hybrid is 27 mpg combined.
The MDX is well-regarded among buyers for its impressive build quality, reliability record and resale values. We like it because it's enjoyable to drive. Acura's SH-AWD system helps to make it one of the more engaging luxury SUVs on the market, though the ride can be a bit firmer than in other luxury SUVs — but not firm enough to bother us. And in terms of practicality, the MDX is one of just a handful of midsize luxury SUVs that offer the convenience of a third-row seat. When you're ready to find yours, use Edmunds' suite of shopping tools to find the perfect 2019 Acura MDX for you.
2019 Acura MDX SUV Overview
The 2019 Acura MDX SUV is offered in the following styles: SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD A-Spec 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM), Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A), and Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A).
What do people think of the 2019 Acura MDX SUV?
Consumer ratings and reviews are also available for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV and all its trim types. Overall, Edmunds users rate the 2019 MDX SUV 4.4 on a scale of 1 to 5 stars. Edmunds consumer reviews allow users to sift through aggregated consumer reviews to understand what other drivers are saying about any vehicle in our database. Detailed rating breakdowns (including performance, comfort, value, interior, exterior design, build quality, and reliability) are available as well to provide shoppers with a comprehensive understanding of why customers like the 2019 MDX SUV.
Edmunds Expert Reviews
Edmunds experts have compiled a robust series of ratings and reviews for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV and all model years in our database. Our rich analysis includes expert reviews and recommendations for the 2019 MDX SUV featuring deep dives into trim levels including SH-AWD, Technology Package, Base, etc. with careful analysis around pricing, features, performance, mpg, safety, interior, and driving and performance. Edmunds also offers expert ratings, road test and performance data, long-term road tests, first-drive reviews, video reviews and more.Read our full review of the 2019 Acura MDX SUV here.
Our Review Process
This review was written by a member of Edmunds' editorial team of expert car reviewers. Our team drives every car you can buy. We put the vehicles through rigorous testing, evaluating how they drive and comparing them in detail to their competitors.
We're also regular people like you, so we pay attention to all the different ways people use their cars every day. We want to know if there's enough room for our families and our weekend gear and whether or not our favorite drink fits in the cupholder. Our editors want to help you make the best decision on a car that fits your life.
What's a good price for a New 2019 Acura MDX SUV?
2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $52,295. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,560 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,560 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $45,735.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.5% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Acura MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2019 Acura MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $50,295. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,430 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,430 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $43,865.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.8% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 1 2019 Acura MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
The 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) can be purchased for less than the Manufacturer’s Suggested Retail Price (aka MSRP) of $47,295. The average price paid for a new 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is trending $6,020 below the manufacturer’s MSRP.
Edmunds members save an average of $6,020 by getting upfront special offers. The estimated special offer price in your area is $41,276.
The average savings for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) is 12.7% below the MSRP.Available Inventory:
We are showing 2 2019 Acura MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A) vehicle(s) available in the Ashburn area.
Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on new cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.
Which 2019 Acura MDX SUVS are available in my area?
2019 Acura MDX SUV Listings and Inventory
There are currently 4 new 2019 [object Object] MDX SUVS listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $47,695 and mileage as low as 0 miles. Simply research the type of used car you're interested in and then select a car from our massive database to find cheap used cars for sale near you. Once you have identified a vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV. Then select Edmunds special offers, perks, deals, and incentives to contact the dealer of your choice and save up to $3,054 on a new, used or CPO 2019 [object Object] MDX SUV available from a dealership near you.
Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2019 [object Object] MDX SUV for sale near you.
Can't find a new 2019 Acura MDX SUV MDX SUV you want in your area? Consider a broader search.
Find a new Acura MDX for sale - 9 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $16,652.
Find a new Acura for sale - 3 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $16,076.
Why trust Edmunds?
Edmunds has deep data on over 6 million new, used, and certified pre-owned vehicles, including all models of the 2019 Acura MDX SUV and all available trim types: SH-AWD, SH-AWD, Technology Package, etc. Rich, trim-level features & specs and options data tracked for the 2019 Acura MDX SUV include (but are not limited to): MSRP, available incentives and deals, average price paid, warranty information (basic, drivetrain, and maintenance), features (interior and exterior color, upholstery, bluetooth, navigation, cruise control, parking assistance, lane sensing, keyless ignition, satellite radio, folding rears seats,run flat tires, wheel type, tire size, sunroof, etc.), vehicle specifications (engine cylinder count, drivetrain, engine power, torque, engine displacement, transmission), fuel economy and MPG (city, highway, and combined, fuel capacity, range), vehicle dimensions (interior cabin space, vehicle length and width, seating capacity, cargo space). Edmunds also provides tools to allow shopper to compare vehicles to similar models of their choosing by warranty, interior features, exterior features, specifications, vehicle dimensions, consumer rating, edmunds expert review, safety rating, and color.
Should I lease or buy a 2019 Acura MDX SUV?
Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.
Check out Acura lease specials
