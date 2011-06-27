Used 2017 Acura MDX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
MDX SUV
4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$53,448*
Total Cash Price
$35,035
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,400*
Total Cash Price
$34,348
Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$71,788*
Total Cash Price
$47,057
Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$73,884*
Total Cash Price
$48,431
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$72,312*
Total Cash Price
$47,400
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$54,496*
Total Cash Price
$35,722
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$75,980*
Total Cash Price
$49,805
Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$52,400*
Total Cash Price
$34,348
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$59,212*
Total Cash Price
$38,813
SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
True Cost to Own
$64,976*
Total Cash Price
$42,592
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$62,356*
Total Cash Price
$40,874
Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
True Cost to Own
$69,168*
Total Cash Price
$45,339
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$876
|$903
|$929
|$958
|$986
|$4,652
|Maintenance
|$555
|$2,437
|$1,038
|$846
|$3,739
|$8,615
|Repairs
|$424
|$648
|$698
|$750
|$808
|$3,327
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,875
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$2,062
|Financing
|$1,884
|$1,516
|$1,121
|$702
|$254
|$5,476
|Depreciation
|$7,112
|$3,397
|$2,990
|$2,650
|$2,379
|$18,527
|Fuel
|$2,032
|$2,093
|$2,155
|$2,221
|$2,287
|$10,788
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,758
|$11,039
|$8,978
|$8,172
|$10,500
|$53,448
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$544
|$2,389
|$1,018
|$829
|$3,666
|$8,446
|Repairs
|$416
|$635
|$684
|$735
|$792
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,022
|Financing
|$1,847
|$1,486
|$1,099
|$688
|$249
|$5,369
|Depreciation
|$6,973
|$3,330
|$2,931
|$2,598
|$2,332
|$18,164
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,469
|$10,823
|$8,802
|$8,012
|$10,294
|$52,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Technology and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,177
|$1,212
|$1,248
|$1,286
|$1,325
|$6,249
|Maintenance
|$745
|$3,273
|$1,395
|$1,136
|$5,022
|$11,571
|Repairs
|$570
|$870
|$937
|$1,007
|$1,085
|$4,469
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,518
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,770
|Financing
|$2,530
|$2,036
|$1,506
|$943
|$341
|$7,356
|Depreciation
|$9,553
|$4,562
|$4,015
|$3,559
|$3,195
|$24,885
|Fuel
|$2,729
|$2,811
|$2,895
|$2,982
|$3,072
|$14,489
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,823
|$14,828
|$12,059
|$10,976
|$14,103
|$71,788
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Technology Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,211
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$1,324
|$1,363
|$6,431
|Maintenance
|$767
|$3,368
|$1,435
|$1,169
|$5,169
|$11,909
|Repairs
|$587
|$895
|$964
|$1,036
|$1,117
|$4,599
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,592
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$65
|$2,851
|Financing
|$2,604
|$2,095
|$1,550
|$970
|$351
|$7,570
|Depreciation
|$9,832
|$4,695
|$4,133
|$3,663
|$3,288
|$25,611
|Fuel
|$2,809
|$2,893
|$2,979
|$3,070
|$3,161
|$14,912
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,401
|$15,260
|$12,411
|$11,297
|$14,515
|$73,884
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,185
|$1,221
|$1,257
|$1,296
|$1,334
|$6,294
|Maintenance
|$751
|$3,297
|$1,405
|$1,144
|$5,059
|$11,655
|Repairs
|$574
|$876
|$944
|$1,014
|$1,093
|$4,502
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,536
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$2,790
|Financing
|$2,549
|$2,051
|$1,517
|$949
|$344
|$7,409
|Depreciation
|$9,623
|$4,595
|$4,045
|$3,585
|$3,218
|$25,066
|Fuel
|$2,749
|$2,832
|$2,916
|$3,004
|$3,094
|$14,595
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,967
|$14,936
|$12,147
|$11,057
|$14,206
|$72,312
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$893
|$920
|$947
|$977
|$1,006
|$4,743
|Maintenance
|$566
|$2,485
|$1,059
|$862
|$3,813
|$8,784
|Repairs
|$433
|$660
|$711
|$764
|$824
|$3,392
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,912
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$48
|$2,103
|Financing
|$1,921
|$1,545
|$1,143
|$716
|$259
|$5,584
|Depreciation
|$7,252
|$3,463
|$3,048
|$2,702
|$2,425
|$18,891
|Fuel
|$2,072
|$2,134
|$2,198
|$2,264
|$2,332
|$10,999
|True Cost to Own®
|$15,048
|$11,256
|$9,154
|$8,332
|$10,706
|$54,496
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,246
|$1,283
|$1,321
|$1,362
|$1,402
|$6,613
|Maintenance
|$789
|$3,464
|$1,476
|$1,202
|$5,316
|$12,247
|Repairs
|$603
|$921
|$992
|$1,066
|$1,148
|$4,730
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,665
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$67
|$2,932
|Financing
|$2,678
|$2,155
|$1,594
|$998
|$361
|$7,785
|Depreciation
|$10,111
|$4,829
|$4,250
|$3,767
|$3,381
|$26,338
|Fuel
|$2,888
|$2,975
|$3,064
|$3,157
|$3,251
|$15,335
|True Cost to Own®
|$20,980
|$15,693
|$12,763
|$11,617
|$14,926
|$75,980
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Advance Package 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$859
|$885
|$911
|$939
|$967
|$4,561
|Maintenance
|$544
|$2,389
|$1,018
|$829
|$3,666
|$8,446
|Repairs
|$416
|$635
|$684
|$735
|$792
|$3,262
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,838
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$2,022
|Financing
|$1,847
|$1,486
|$1,099
|$688
|$249
|$5,369
|Depreciation
|$6,973
|$3,330
|$2,931
|$2,598
|$2,332
|$18,164
|Fuel
|$1,992
|$2,052
|$2,113
|$2,177
|$2,242
|$10,576
|True Cost to Own®
|$14,469
|$10,823
|$8,802
|$8,012
|$10,294
|$52,400
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$971
|$1,000
|$1,029
|$1,061
|$1,093
|$5,154
|Maintenance
|$615
|$2,700
|$1,150
|$937
|$4,143
|$9,544
|Repairs
|$470
|$718
|$773
|$831
|$895
|$3,686
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,077
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$52
|$2,285
|Financing
|$2,087
|$1,679
|$1,242
|$777
|$281
|$6,067
|Depreciation
|$7,879
|$3,763
|$3,312
|$2,936
|$2,635
|$20,525
|Fuel
|$2,251
|$2,319
|$2,388
|$2,460
|$2,533
|$11,951
|True Cost to Own®
|$16,350
|$12,230
|$9,946
|$9,054
|$11,632
|$59,212
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance and Entertainment Packages (3.5L 6cyl 9A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,065
|$1,097
|$1,130
|$1,164
|$1,199
|$5,656
|Maintenance
|$675
|$2,962
|$1,262
|$1,028
|$4,546
|$10,473
|Repairs
|$516
|$787
|$848
|$911
|$982
|$4,045
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,279
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$2,507
|Financing
|$2,290
|$1,843
|$1,363
|$853
|$309
|$6,658
|Depreciation
|$8,647
|$4,129
|$3,634
|$3,222
|$2,892
|$22,523
|Fuel
|$2,470
|$2,544
|$2,620
|$2,699
|$2,780
|$13,114
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,942
|$13,421
|$10,914
|$9,935
|$12,765
|$64,976
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Technology Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,022
|$1,053
|$1,084
|$1,117
|$1,151
|$5,428
|Maintenance
|$647
|$2,843
|$1,211
|$987
|$4,363
|$10,051
|Repairs
|$495
|$756
|$814
|$875
|$942
|$3,882
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,187
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$55
|$2,406
|Financing
|$2,198
|$1,768
|$1,308
|$819
|$296
|$6,389
|Depreciation
|$8,298
|$3,963
|$3,488
|$3,092
|$2,775
|$21,615
|Fuel
|$2,370
|$2,442
|$2,514
|$2,591
|$2,668
|$12,585
|True Cost to Own®
|$17,218
|$12,879
|$10,474
|$9,534
|$12,250
|$62,356
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2017 MDX SUV Sport Hybrid SH-AWD 4dr SUV AWD w/Advance Package (3.0L 6cyl gas/electric hybrid 7AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,134
|$1,168
|$1,203
|$1,239
|$1,276
|$6,021
|Maintenance
|$718
|$3,153
|$1,344
|$1,094
|$4,839
|$11,149
|Repairs
|$549
|$838
|$903
|$970
|$1,045
|$4,306
|Taxes & Fees
|$2,426
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$61
|$2,669
|Financing
|$2,438
|$1,962
|$1,451
|$908
|$329
|$7,087
|Depreciation
|$9,204
|$4,396
|$3,869
|$3,429
|$3,078
|$23,976
|Fuel
|$2,629
|$2,709
|$2,789
|$2,874
|$2,959
|$13,960
|True Cost to Own®
|$19,099
|$14,286
|$11,619
|$10,576
|$13,588
|$69,168
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.Shop nowLearn about the 2017 MDX
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2017 Acura MDX in Virginia is:not available
