Used 2012 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

Traded down to Trade up! wayne91 , 01/30/2012 35 of 36 people found this review helpful I traded my 2011 QX56 for the 2012 MDX. Why? Well, I am looking to downsize my life while not giving up everything. Then MDX offers all I need and what I want. Versatility, sportiness, comfort, performance, and better MPG. Thought about LEXUS, MERCEDES, and found the pricing too high. The Range Rover does not provide the reliability and resale of ACURA.

Oil Burner! Dave M , 04/25/2017 Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 29 of 30 people found this review helpful Bought a used 2012 MDX to replace a 2007 MDX. Quickly discovered it burns oil at a rate of a quart every 1100 miles. Thought the previous owner had abused the engine and not changed oil regularly. WRONG. Seems that most "reviewers" and organizations have missed the fact that Acura has a bad engine - the J37A - out there on the 2008-2014 MDX. A new cylinder material is rumored to be abrasive against the piston rings - and the oil is being burned quickly. Acura has taken the stance that a quart/1000 miles is "normal." And they are only ponying up money to totally irate consumers with signing of an NDA. There is the rumor that the rings were installed improperly at the factory. Initial statistics show that over 11% of Acura MDX's have this problem with the J37A engine. Advise strongly again buying unless some warranty guarantee from Acura. The problem has shown up in cars with as few as 40,000 miles. Usually AFTER the warranty is expired. Caution!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value

Enjoying my first SUV appstategrad95 , 12/01/2011 17 of 19 people found this review helpful Overall quite pleased with the vehicle. It's fun to drive, has a good bit of technological goodies and should be a reliable vehicle I hope my family enjoys for years to come.

My "New" 2012 MDX - 2k miles so far jg88 , 04/14/2015 Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A) 31 of 36 people found this review helpful Just bought a 2012 MDX Tech CPO with 30k miles and am pretty darn happy with it. Tested the X5 and X3, the Q5, the ML 350 and the similarly sized Infinity; the MDX was hard to beat for overall driving, quality build and standard features. SH-AWD is in a class of its own for on-the-road traction and performance. Driving during a couple of heavy down pour is a breeze. Surprisingly it has decent ground clearance for logging roads and unimproved two-tracks yet felt lower in driving than the others. Noticed how low in the bonnet the engine sits, must be how Acura lowered it's center of gravity. Lastly, could not believe the deal I struck with Acura vs. the German cars - much better. Three years later, now with 52K miles - not one issue or problem with the MDX. We've taken it many long trips, have used it for carrying large items - still going great as a people and cargo mover. One area of concern, the MPG seems to have fallen both for local and highway driving. On a recent 3K trip from TX to NM to CO and back back, overall MPG for the trip was about 19.5. A year earlier, on essentially the same trip, it was about 21 MPG overall. Have also noticed lower MPG for local driving, about 15 - 16 versus 17.5 during the 1st 2 years. Not sure why this is. Performance Interior Comfort Reliability