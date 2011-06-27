  1. Home
  2. Acura
  3. Acura MDX
  4. Used 2012 Acura MDX
  5. Used 2012 Acura MDX SUV
  6. Consumer Reviews

Used 2012 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

More about the 2012 MDX
5(50%)4(18%)3(21%)2(9%)1(2%)
4.0
44 reviews
Write a review
See all MDXES for sale
List Price Range
$12,900 - $17,998
Used MDX for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
12345...9

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

Traded down to Trade up!

wayne91, 01/30/2012
35 of 36 people found this review helpful

I traded my 2011 QX56 for the 2012 MDX. Why? Well, I am looking to downsize my life while not giving up everything. Then MDX offers all I need and what I want. Versatility, sportiness, comfort, performance, and better MPG. Thought about LEXUS, MERCEDES, and found the pricing too high. The Range Rover does not provide the reliability and resale of ACURA.

Report Abuse

Oil Burner!

Dave M, 04/25/2017
Advance and Entertainment Packages 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
29 of 30 people found this review helpful

Bought a used 2012 MDX to replace a 2007 MDX. Quickly discovered it burns oil at a rate of a quart every 1100 miles. Thought the previous owner had abused the engine and not changed oil regularly. WRONG. Seems that most "reviewers" and organizations have missed the fact that Acura has a bad engine - the J37A - out there on the 2008-2014 MDX. A new cylinder material is rumored to be abrasive against the piston rings - and the oil is being burned quickly. Acura has taken the stance that a quart/1000 miles is "normal." And they are only ponying up money to totally irate consumers with signing of an NDA. There is the rumor that the rings were installed improperly at the factory. Initial statistics show that over 11% of Acura MDX's have this problem with the J37A engine. Advise strongly again buying unless some warranty guarantee from Acura. The problem has shown up in cars with as few as 40,000 miles. Usually AFTER the warranty is expired. Caution!!!

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse

Enjoying my first SUV

appstategrad95, 12/01/2011
17 of 19 people found this review helpful

Overall quite pleased with the vehicle. It's fun to drive, has a good bit of technological goodies and should be a reliable vehicle I hope my family enjoys for years to come.

Report Abuse

My "New" 2012 MDX - 2k miles so far

jg88, 04/14/2015
Technology Package 4dr SUV AWD (3.7L 6cyl 6A)
31 of 36 people found this review helpful

Just bought a 2012 MDX Tech CPO with 30k miles and am pretty darn happy with it. Tested the X5 and X3, the Q5, the ML 350 and the similarly sized Infinity; the MDX was hard to beat for overall driving, quality build and standard features. SH-AWD is in a class of its own for on-the-road traction and performance. Driving during a couple of heavy down pour is a breeze. Surprisingly it has decent ground clearance for logging roads and unimproved two-tracks yet felt lower in driving than the others. Noticed how low in the bonnet the engine sits, must be how Acura lowered it's center of gravity. Lastly, could not believe the deal I struck with Acura vs. the German cars - much better. Three years later, now with 52K miles - not one issue or problem with the MDX. We've taken it many long trips, have used it for carrying large items - still going great as a people and cargo mover. One area of concern, the MPG seems to have fallen both for local and highway driving. On a recent 3K trip from TX to NM to CO and back back, overall MPG for the trip was about 19.5. A year earlier, on essentially the same trip, it was about 21 MPG overall. Have also noticed lower MPG for local driving, about 15 - 16 versus 17.5 during the 1st 2 years. Not sure why this is.

Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Report Abuse

Acura MDX 2012 Advance+Entertainment

dragon64, 12/13/2011
35 of 41 people found this review helpful

Looked at all models from Mercedes (GL), Lexus (GX), Toyota, Land Rover. Our needs were to fit full size cello in the back, 3 kids, 7 sitting capability occasionally for a car pool. Drivability and passenger comfort with technology to protect them. Acura MDX won at the end with the Advance and Entertainment features and space. Mercedes GL was close, had good room but much more expensive if decked out and the reliability history was not as good if reading feed back from internet. Did not drive as easy as Lexus GX and Acura. Lexus GX was best liked by driver sitting but not by the passengers (kids) secondary to cramped 2nd sitting and incredibly cramped 3rd row even for kids.

Report Abuse
12345...9
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all MDXES for sale

Related Used 2012 Acura MDX SUV info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles