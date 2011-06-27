Used 2001 Acura MDX SUV Consumer Reviews

210K miles - going strong - paid for itself Tango Papa , 07/19/2016 Touring 4WD 4dr SUV (3.5L 6cyl 5A) 14 of 14 people found this review helpful Bought this brand new when it first came out in 2001 when my daughter was born so we had space to change baby diapers in the back and was safe for the whole family. It was a fantastic new car on the scene. Well, 15 years later, my daughter is 15 now and learning to drive and she will inherit the MDX as her first car to drive around. It has 210K miles on it. Its mostly been trouble free. Transmission went at 129K so was out of any warranty. (Apparently the early models, including mine, used a GM transmission as Acura had not quiet gotten their transmission ready for the car, later models used Acura transmission). The transmission rebuild cost $4500 but included a special attachment to the radiator to resolve the heating problem that these transmission had. On this second transmission, the car is now at 210K miles and it looks like it would probably do another 20K-40K without much problems. Changed battery 4 times (we live mostly in hot climate). Changed Tires 4-5 times. Changed brakes twice. Three timing belt jobs. One 100K tune up. Countless air filter and oil changes. Leak in power steering fixed (twice). A/C hose replaced. Engine mounts replaced under warranty. Catalytic converter went at 160K miles...feel I have spend $6-7K on all the repairs and normal maintenance over the years including wear and tear items like Battery, Tire, Brakes , Wipers etc....that works out to less than $500 per year which is not bad at all. I feel part of the issue with car trouble is crooked dealers who try to get you to replace items which don't need immediate replacement. Unless its an obvious problem impacting safety and drivability don't replace the item unless you are convinced it needs replacing. Car still looks new after 15 years. Amazing paint job. And guess what, didn't like the look of the new 2014 MDX so bought a nice new Range Rover - very fancy - but after 2 years and numerous problems, I traded it in for an UGLY but hopefully much more reliable 2016 MDX. New 2001 MDX touring bought for $37K in California in 2001. New 2016 MDX Base model bought for $39K in Texas in 2016...which was $5K off the MSRP due to up coming model change over. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Acura MDX - Transmission ISSUES - BEWARE!!! acura_issues , 09/13/2011 23 of 24 people found this review helpful I used to be a fan of Acura until I purchased an Acura MDX and ran into ALL KINDS of Power Transmission issues. I'm not the type of person who is a "complainer", but believe me when I tell you that Acura is having all kinds of issues with the torque converters on their transmission. Most of the time, the issues show up right after the warranty. The dealership (McGrath Acura) will give you the run around and have you contact the Acura Customer Care 1-800 #. Once you do that, if you complain loud enough they will assign you to a District Manager who will do absolutely nothing to satisfy you. If you're smart, do a simple Google Search on Acura transmission issues and see what comes up. You will be amazed by the number of complaints that loyal Acura customers have regarding Transimission issues Report Abuse

Love This Ugly Car scullymo , 04/26/2011 11 of 11 people found this review helpful Bought it used from an individual with 100k on it. other than a transmission job at 190k, I have had no problems with this vehicle. It is by far the ugliest thing I have ever driven but I would buy another in a heartbeat! I now have 235k on it and I'm hoping to make it to half a mil! Report Abuse

Acura knows it transmissions so don't buy them to support their mistakes fetters , 08/25/2011 17 of 18 people found this review helpful I love this vehicle and it broke my heart when in two days the transmission was gone. I love this vehicle yet after paying thousands of dollars and servicing transmission-nothing. I called Acura and they were useless. I had a recall at 40,000 to LOOK at transmission just to save them from when it does go out and it will!! Serveral shops do them and make a living from them when we called around. I thought Chrysler had issues but you DON't get what you pay for here!! Will never buy again to not get any support from them. Report Abuse