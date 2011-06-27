Used 1995 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews
A Car Way B4 Its Time
I bought this car 3 years ago,it had 75,000 miles on it and now i have 95,000 and it still not broken in. And I'm so sad I have to sell because of my son. Car seats will not fit in the back seats. Otherwise I love this car.
Pocket-rockets beware!
To sum this up in one sentance: these cars rule. Once owned a 92 L coupe (which I loved), and after the accident, I went and picked up the 95 LS 6-speed. Even for a heavy Japanese car, it flies with the manual (which makes up for the low end torque). 0- 60mph in 6.3 seconds means you'll have so much fun smoking ricers and giving 5.0s a run for their money. On top of that, styling is immortal, fuel economy in 6th gear is great and tranny stable (even 30mhp cruising!), and reliability is better than the that of brand new cars. They are Legends ....enough said.
Finally a LEGEND owner
I just turned 35 and have loved the Legend coupes since 91. Never got around to owning one until now. I decided to buy and sat and waited for a year until the perfect one found me. I am now a proud owner of a white 95 LS coupe with 67k original miles in spectacular shape, its 2007 and it has 67,000 miles, I am on cloud nine The car looks stunning (to me), interior is immaculate and it drives fantastic. I actually turned in a 2006 Audi A4 I thought about keeping until I purchased this car. It will be pampered until I can no longer drive anymore. And then I will still keep it.
Legend LS Coupe Still Great after 15 YRS
My 1995 Legend LS Coupe still looks and drives like a new car. No fluid leaks, no problems, and no complaints. Love cruising in it when I'm home. Too bad Honda hasn't ever built a replacement for it. The Legend Coupe is still a great car and the Bose Stereo remains wonderful.
Still a great car
I have owned my car for 12 years. I recently have had some work done; cv boots inner and outer, new tires etc., but in all these years other than normal maintenance it has been terrific. I love this car and although i also own a jaguar i just can't sell or trade it. It looks great, never had any accidents, only 80000 miles. So although it is 13 years old it still looks great and I still get compliments on the car. Can't beat that.
