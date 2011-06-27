Used 1994 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews
Worth buying used if cared for
The car drives very well. Handling and steering are nice and responsive. The brakes are probably the most undesirable on the car, but they are efficient. The interior and exterior designs and features are excellent. The car is very comfortable and luxurious. I bought mine used, and decided to spend 7k repainting it and putting new suspension components in the car. It looks and handles like new, but for a fraction of the cost of a new car with the amenities this has. If you buy a Legend, you will love it.
Still a wonderful Car Get One if you can
This car is superb in almost every way. It has almost every convenience and then some on cars that are only 2-3 years old! The only 2nd generation Legend to get is the 1993-1995 years, since you get the upgraded 230HP motor. The City Mileage is pretty bad at 15-17mpg on average, but if I'm just cruising on the highway I get 25.3mpg. (Properly tuned, PSI in tires and 67mph) I've added some more recent features to it, bringing it a bit more up-to-date. Most people think my Legend is a 2004 model year! The coupes are truly beautiful. If you can score one with low miles and that has been maintained well, you will basically step into a 45k dollar luxury car for no more than 6-7k tops.
Best Car I've ever owned
When I purchased my Legend, new in 1994, I never thought I'd still own it in 2003. I love this car! It has never had any problems, and is still fun to drive. I started looking at new cars in 2000, just because I've always gotten a new car every 5-6 years, but I have yet to find a car that drives and looks as good as my ( now old) Legend Coupe. I may drive this car forever--- it sure seems like it will run forever.
Good Purchase
I love this coupe. I purchased it used, and it was the best value for my money. I've even had four offers for purchase on this car! The plan is to drive it until it blows up and then I'll report on how many miles I was able to get out of it.
Best car I have ever owned
Purchased with 80Kmi on it. I put another 80Kmi on the car before I killed it (accident). Amazing car. 1 yr before I totaled the car, I filled the tank with 1/2 107 octane, 1/2 98 octane. Car ran like a dragster for the next 2 weeks. Thereafter, my fuel economy steadily rose. When I bought the car, I barely made 300-320mi/tank. After the 107/98 octane mix, my fuel economy rose to just over 400mi/tank. I always, always used 93/94 octane. I will miss that 6 speed manual tranny. Only thing I didn't like about the car was the front wheel drive. Car looked like a sleeper, but I'd smoke just about anyone...and I'm no leadfoot.
