Used 1990 Acura Legend Coupe Consumer Reviews

An Old Dear Friend hotrod419fl , 05/25/2010 7 of 8 people found this review helpful This is a love story and a cry for help. She's a 1989 white coupe, sleek, lovely, the best looking car ever. Got her new for 25K and fell in love. She still glides swiftly from one lane to the next on command..no drift, no lean, stable and sure-footed. 279,500 miles, purrs like a kitten except for noisy valve lifters. She lost her A/C last week, a $1,200 repair and, well, this is Florida. A recent fender bender would add another grand. Can't bear to put her down, but if I don't and she decides enough is enough herself? How can I bear parting? And God forbid, what if someone picks up, does her right, and I see her again as she once was. I couldn't take that. What should I do? Help!

One of the best cars ever made T-Bone , 02/19/2010 1 of 1 people found this review helpful When I bought the car it had 213,000 miles on it, original engine and trans. It runs like a dream still. I just passed the smog test. The car has 226,000 miles on it now and I've had no trouble at all(knock on wood). I haven't even done a tune up yet. IMO this is one of the best cars ever made. It just keeps going! This will be the car I compare all others to.

Won't find a better used car jd's1990coupe , 07/11/2002 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Ive got a 1990 Acura Coupe LS [and a 1990 Coupe L] with about 168,000 miles on it. It had around 149,000 when I purchased it. The mechanical design of the car is great and it has proven to be very reliable. Replacement parts are more expensive, but then you dont have to replace them all of the time. If you can do some simple repairs/maintenance on your own you will benefit greatly. Styling design is awesome, as people think im driving a mid-90's car. That says a lot for a 12 year old car. The 5speeds are a kick to drive and if you can find one get it.

Beautiful, Dependable Car mrs_rockefeller , 08/18/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I bought this car used in 1992 with 12,000 miles on it. I put probably 50,000 miles on it in the next 3 years, but now work out of my home, so put very little mileage on it presently. It has always been great fun to drive, and the styling is so nice that I can't tell you how many offers I have of people wanting to buy it -- even now! The best part though, is that this car has never EVER been in the shop for anything other than scheduled maintenance. It has never broken down and left me stranded somewhere, or failed to start on a cold winter morning.