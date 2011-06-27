  1. Home
Used 2001 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews

5(76%)4(24%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
4.8
17 reviews
Best first car ever!

xjennat, 09/19/2011
4 of 4 people found this review helpful

Well actually my first car I purchased was a 1994 LS Integra. I had it for about a month till I got in an accident (not my fault) and my poor integra was totaled. It was pretty much devastating. About a month or two later I got my new 2001 LS integra w/ 92k miles and it's been a great upgrade. It's a little smoother to drive than my previous 94 but they were essentially the same. After the crash the only other car I wanted was another integra... My integra is so much fun to drive and it's the cutest little thing ever. It's perfect for a high school/college student who wants good looks and good MPG. I get about 25 city.

Report Abuse

unbeatable

cglaw, 08/03/2013
3 of 3 people found this review helpful

I have over 214,000 on my gsr and it still manages to just keep on going! I drive it hard and I admit it takes a few years to get used to having to push it to the limit, (at least for me, I'm 42 years old) but the car never fails to drive hard and be as reliable as heck! Small things are starting to go on some of the switches, everything works, but I have put some miles on it and it always starts in the morning and keeps on going. GREAT car for your teen to start driving on. I only wish the had made them longer.

Report Abuse

Excellent sports car for the price

shawnruff, 01/31/2003
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car is fun to drive, not only is it quick, but it can handle like you would not believe. I have had absolutely no problems with my GSR, the only time I work on it is when I'm adding performance modifications to it.

Report Abuse

Acura Integra GSR

hobbs4002, 05/19/2004
2 of 2 people found this review helpful

This car has been a great buy. Its an enthusist's vehicle. It handles great and has enough power to silence the critics. It brings fun back to everyday driving with its simple but comfortable interior. Its exterior is on of thoes designs that never dies due to age. I love this car and would recomend it to any one looking for more fun in the everyday commute but also looking to drive thoes country roads with the windows and sunroof open on saterday mornings. ~Rob~

Report Abuse

Lock it up!

Roamingsoldier, 03/04/2009
2 of 3 people found this review helpful

I bought this car in 2002. It has been nothing but good to me. It is a poor man's Porcshe. It's fast and handles great. High insurance, like many mine was stolen...I loved it so much I spent 16k to rebuild it, even though it was a total loss. I have a Benz 430CLK now but I always drive the Teg.

Report Abuse
