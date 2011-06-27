Used 2001 Acura Integra Hatchback Consumer Reviews
Best first car ever!
Well actually my first car I purchased was a 1994 LS Integra. I had it for about a month till I got in an accident (not my fault) and my poor integra was totaled. It was pretty much devastating. About a month or two later I got my new 2001 LS integra w/ 92k miles and it's been a great upgrade. It's a little smoother to drive than my previous 94 but they were essentially the same. After the crash the only other car I wanted was another integra... My integra is so much fun to drive and it's the cutest little thing ever. It's perfect for a high school/college student who wants good looks and good MPG. I get about 25 city.
unbeatable
I have over 214,000 on my gsr and it still manages to just keep on going! I drive it hard and I admit it takes a few years to get used to having to push it to the limit, (at least for me, I'm 42 years old) but the car never fails to drive hard and be as reliable as heck! Small things are starting to go on some of the switches, everything works, but I have put some miles on it and it always starts in the morning and keeps on going. GREAT car for your teen to start driving on. I only wish the had made them longer.
Excellent sports car for the price
This car is fun to drive, not only is it quick, but it can handle like you would not believe. I have had absolutely no problems with my GSR, the only time I work on it is when I'm adding performance modifications to it.
Acura Integra GSR
This car has been a great buy. Its an enthusist's vehicle. It handles great and has enough power to silence the critics. It brings fun back to everyday driving with its simple but comfortable interior. Its exterior is on of thoes designs that never dies due to age. I love this car and would recomend it to any one looking for more fun in the everyday commute but also looking to drive thoes country roads with the windows and sunroof open on saterday mornings. ~Rob~
Lock it up!
I bought this car in 2002. It has been nothing but good to me. It is a poor man's Porcshe. It's fast and handles great. High insurance, like many mine was stolen...I loved it so much I spent 16k to rebuild it, even though it was a total loss. I have a Benz 430CLK now but I always drive the Teg.
Sponsored cars related to the Integra
Related Used 2001 Acura Integra Hatchback info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner