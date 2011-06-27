Used 2018 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews

Very good car for the money Fred , 09/20/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 7 of 7 people found this review helpful I always admired this car when I saw it driving or parked. So I went to the dealer to test drive it. I was impressed with acceleration, steering feel, handling and overall ride. The interior is not luxurious but it has a sporty upscale aura to it. The exterior lines and design also look quite sporty . I ended up leasing it for much less than the competition (Audi A3, BMW 3 series, Mercedes Benz CLA, Lexus IS, Infiniti Q50 among others) .Overall it's a fun car to drive and I feel like it offers a great value in the crowded and very competitive entry level compact sedan category. The base offers everything I wanted- A peppy 2.4 /201 HP engine (more than some of the more expensive competitors), moon roof, heated leatherette seats , power drivers seats, heated mirrors , rain sensing wipers, steering wheel controls for Bluetooth, audio , cruise and more...... If you want more options like navigation, safety features and various other upgrades the payment rises accordingly , but still less than every other competitor. I also test drove mainstream compact sedans such as the Honda Civic , Nissan Sentra and Mazda 3 all drove terrific as well but the prices were too close to the more powerful Acura ILX. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

smaller is better john , 08/31/2018 Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 5 of 6 people found this review helpful I had been driving an Acura TL and then TLX's for the past 13 years and I enjoyed most of the features across the board. Despite the average ratings for the ILX I took it for a test drive and I liked everything about it, so I bought it. I am very pleased with the overall performance, handling, style, etc. The UBS port is very awkward to access, the bluetooth voice is poor, and the screen graphics are not so good. Also, if you are over six feet tall you will have to lower your seat otherwise your head will be hitting the roof. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Love/Hate Graham , 05/02/2019 Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful Last June 2019 I sold my ILX lease to Carvana and pretty much broke even financially. The reason for that is I got my hands on a 2014 Acura TSX Tech package with 29k miles, black/black. The car had one owner, clean CarFax, certified, and Acura dealer maintained. I would say finding a 5-year-old car with all that is a rare find. I love having another TSX and the reliability, handling, and quality puts the ILX to shame. Having said all that the ILX was a fantastic car, and I do miss certain things, such as the push start, and peppy engine. I would still highly recommend it to anyone in the market. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Acura ILX 2018 MAJOR ISSUES Nicole , 12/04/2018 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM) 7 of 10 people found this review helpful This is my third ILX because I LOVE this car, everything about it including the price was on point. However, I recently leased a 2018 and since day one I have had problems. Second day I had it, the car stalled in the middle of end of day traffic. Come to find out that there are problems with the fuel gauge and electrical panel on the 2018 ILX that I was unaware of. Currently, I have to fill my tank every 200 miles until the part comes in. It's been over a month and a half, and I am still waiting for the part to come in to fix this issue. My car has stalled 3-4 times, hasn't started on several occasions, and frankly I am not happy. Maybe its the way I am being pushed to the side, and Acura dealership hasn't even offered a loaner or to replace the car, but this is BS. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse