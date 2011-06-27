Used 2018 Acura ILX Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
ILX Sedan
Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$35,473*
Total Cash Price
$20,860
4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$34,777*
Total Cash Price
$20,451
Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,644*
Total Cash Price
$28,018
Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$49,036*
Total Cash Price
$28,836
Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$47,992*
Total Cash Price
$28,222
Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$36,168*
Total Cash Price
$21,269
AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
True Cost to Own
$50,427*
Total Cash Price
$29,654
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan Special Edition 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$844
|$869
|$895
|$922
|$950
|$4,479
|Maintenance
|$714
|$406
|$2,094
|$933
|$1,222
|$5,369
|Repairs
|$0
|$386
|$592
|$639
|$686
|$2,302
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,133
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$42
|$1,301
|Financing
|$1,122
|$902
|$668
|$418
|$151
|$3,261
|Depreciation
|$4,465
|$1,931
|$1,698
|$1,506
|$1,352
|$10,951
|Fuel
|$1,471
|$1,516
|$1,561
|$1,608
|$1,655
|$7,810
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,748
|$6,051
|$7,549
|$6,067
|$6,058
|$35,473
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$827
|$852
|$877
|$904
|$931
|$4,391
|Maintenance
|$700
|$398
|$2,053
|$915
|$1,198
|$5,264
|Repairs
|$0
|$378
|$580
|$626
|$673
|$2,257
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,111
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$41
|$1,275
|Financing
|$1,100
|$884
|$655
|$410
|$148
|$3,197
|Depreciation
|$4,377
|$1,893
|$1,665
|$1,476
|$1,325
|$10,736
|Fuel
|$1,442
|$1,486
|$1,530
|$1,576
|$1,623
|$7,657
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,557
|$5,932
|$7,401
|$5,948
|$5,939
|$34,777
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan Technology Plus and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,133
|$1,167
|$1,201
|$1,238
|$1,275
|$6,016
|Maintenance
|$959
|$545
|$2,813
|$1,254
|$1,641
|$7,212
|Repairs
|$0
|$518
|$795
|$858
|$922
|$3,092
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,522
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$56
|$1,747
|Financing
|$1,507
|$1,211
|$897
|$562
|$203
|$4,380
|Depreciation
|$5,996
|$2,593
|$2,281
|$2,022
|$1,815
|$14,708
|Fuel
|$1,976
|$2,036
|$2,096
|$2,159
|$2,224
|$10,490
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,093
|$8,127
|$10,139
|$8,149
|$8,136
|$47,644
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan Premium and A-SPEC Packages 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,166
|$1,201
|$1,237
|$1,275
|$1,313
|$6,191
|Maintenance
|$987
|$561
|$2,895
|$1,290
|$1,689
|$7,422
|Repairs
|$0
|$533
|$818
|$883
|$949
|$3,182
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,567
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$58
|$1,798
|Financing
|$1,551
|$1,246
|$924
|$578
|$209
|$4,508
|Depreciation
|$6,172
|$2,669
|$2,348
|$2,081
|$1,868
|$15,138
|Fuel
|$2,033
|$2,095
|$2,157
|$2,222
|$2,288
|$10,796
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,475
|$8,364
|$10,435
|$8,387
|$8,374
|$49,036
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan Premium Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,141
|$1,176
|$1,210
|$1,248
|$1,285
|$6,060
|Maintenance
|$966
|$549
|$2,833
|$1,263
|$1,653
|$7,264
|Repairs
|$0
|$522
|$800
|$864
|$929
|$3,115
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,533
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$57
|$1,759
|Financing
|$1,518
|$1,220
|$904
|$566
|$204
|$4,412
|Depreciation
|$6,040
|$2,612
|$2,298
|$2,037
|$1,828
|$14,816
|Fuel
|$1,990
|$2,051
|$2,111
|$2,175
|$2,240
|$10,567
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,189
|$8,186
|$10,213
|$8,208
|$8,196
|$47,992
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan Technology Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$860
|$886
|$912
|$940
|$968
|$4,567
|Maintenance
|$728
|$414
|$2,135
|$952
|$1,246
|$5,475
|Repairs
|$0
|$393
|$603
|$651
|$700
|$2,347
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,155
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$43
|$1,326
|Financing
|$1,144
|$919
|$681
|$426
|$154
|$3,325
|Depreciation
|$4,552
|$1,969
|$1,732
|$1,535
|$1,378
|$11,165
|Fuel
|$1,500
|$1,545
|$1,591
|$1,639
|$1,688
|$7,963
|True Cost to Own®
|$9,939
|$6,169
|$7,697
|$6,186
|$6,177
|$36,168
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
2018 ILX Sedan AcuraWatch Plus Package 4dr Sedan (2.4L 4cyl 8AM)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,199
|$1,235
|$1,272
|$1,311
|$1,350
|$6,367
|Maintenance
|$1,015
|$577
|$2,977
|$1,327
|$1,737
|$7,633
|Repairs
|$0
|$548
|$841
|$908
|$976
|$3,273
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,611
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$59
|$1,849
|Financing
|$1,595
|$1,282
|$950
|$595
|$215
|$4,636
|Depreciation
|$6,347
|$2,745
|$2,414
|$2,140
|$1,921
|$15,567
|Fuel
|$2,091
|$2,155
|$2,219
|$2,285
|$2,353
|$11,103
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,858
|$8,601
|$10,731
|$8,625
|$8,612
|$50,427
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2018 Acura ILX in Virginia is:not available
