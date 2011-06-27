Used 2015 Acura ILX Sedan Consumer Reviews
My ILX is a great car
Update: My ILX has only continued to perform better with each mile. The engine and transmission are as smooth as silk and it feels spritley. It also looks great. Great car!!! I really enjoy owning my ILX. The ILX offers a great value. For just over $27,000 you get a lot of standard features including leather, 17" wheels, back-up camera, luxury car dealership service treatment and Acura reliability. The ILX handles great, for a small engine it is refined and smooth. Acceleration is decent and the car feels more powerful than 150HP. On the highway you don't even realize you have hit 80 because it is pretty smooth. Road noise is the only downfall, but when you are listening to the great stereo you don't hear a thing. If you read some reviews I think they are unfair, the car is excellent. I test drove the Audi A3 1.8T and the turbo and love the ILX by far.
Great entry level luxury car
Before purchasing this car, I had a Mazda RX-8 which I had owned for 9 years. I loved the car, I wasn't ready to give it up but the cost of repairs, the difficulty in repairing the car, the nickel and diming from Mazda because of the rotary engine was taking it's toll and it finally came time for me to consider trading the car in for something more reliable. I had considered Audi and BMW, but the biggest "want" on my car wish list was that the vehicle had to be easy to repair and not cost an arm and a leg each time I took it in. I just wanted something that had the sleekness and handling of my RX-8 but with the engine of a Honda. So what better than an Acura? Granted, when I test drove the ILX, I was rather bored, I thought the car was too sedate. However, I had to remind myself that I was used to the squirreliness of the rear wheel drive on the RX-8 and that the sedateness of the ILX could be good for me. While the ILX does not handle as well as the RX-8 (I am a rather aggressive driver and enjoyed the manual transmission on the Mazda), the ILX is pretty decent in acceleration, handles corners well (I don't have to worry about fish tailing), and has an overall feeling of "gliding" that I really enjoy. I also love the interior. Some of the reviews on the ILX will say the interior is not as nice as the Audi A3 or the BMW 3 series, but I beg to differ. The interior is sleek and comfortable, the user interface on the touchscreen fairly easy to use. The one complaint I do have is that the navigation app is only compatible with iPhone and as I am a Galaxy user, it is useless to me. Also one thing to note with this car that salespeople at the dealership may argue with, is that this car performs WAY better on premium gasoline. When I purchased the car, the sales person said the car takes regular gas. I put regular in the car and experienced lagging at acceleration, rough idling, and I could feel the car stumbling when I would push down on the gas. When I brought it up to the guy who sold me the car, he said that was impossible, however, when I refueled with premium, the car was back to "gliding" and I have no trouble with acceleration. Use your best judgement but don't always listen to the guy selling the car. The guy who sold me my car knew nothing about the car and kept saying "It is a beautiful car, it sells itself". Overall, I am very happy I did not go with Audi or BMW and know that when this car will need servicing, I will not walk out missing a huge piece of my paycheck. It was a great transition from the RX-8.
Amazing Car!
I just purchased the 2015 ILX 2.4 6 speed manual and must say, this is the most fun car I've ever had. It handles great on curvy roads, the seats feel like they were made for me. The price was even reasonable for the performance and comfort. This is the best manual I have ever driven, it's smooth, it's fast and it's so much fun! I highly recommend this car to anyone who wants a sporty, yet functional car.
saved from bmw
I was in a 328i BMW which was poor on gas, ripped of on repairs' yet best performance by any of over 25 cars I have Owned. However this is a great low cost ,strong performance except for poor take off in the rain, yet my wallet love's it and so do I. It's also a 4cyl,don't a v6 anymore.
Noisy as heck !
Transmission hums all the time. Acura claims, "it's a normal characteristic of the car."
