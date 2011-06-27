2019 Volvo XC90 Hybrid Consumer Reviews
Best vehicle I have ever bought
Was I crazy to pay over $80k for a Volvo? Not at all, it’s absolutely the most incredible vehicle I have ever owned. So powerful, quiet and perfectly put together. Every detail is elegant and functional.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Sadly disappointed...
I bought a fully loaded XC90 T8 after seeing it at the auto show, primarily because of the 7 seats (for taking everyone in one car), the safety features, and the luxurious interior. I leased the car for 3 years with the intention of buying it after, but sadly after 24 months, I'm paying $5000 to CarMax to get out of my lease and have them take if off my hands. It's a bitter divorce because I do love all the reasons why I bought it. The Auto Pilot is awesome and I love the touch screen and especially love the Bowers & Wilkins audio. But the problems started soon after delivery with multiple service and Volvo On-Call lights coming on that required multiple service apts. Also, in the first year the air suspension went out and needed to be replaced. The second year, the rear transmission broke. It keep jolting the rear of the car like I ran over a huge pothole, but then I would look and there wasn't one. I didn't know what it was until several times that I tried to pull out into traffic and it lost power on me. I had to step on the gas hard to get the car to move. Then it leaked transmission fluid all over the garage. Volvo repaired it, and then it had to go back in 2 more times because they couldn't get the gasket fit correctly to stop the leaking. Upon the last time at Bob Smith Volvo in Calabasas, CA, the service department returned my car with a huge dent in the rear passenger door. Of course they took responsibility, but it took over 2 weeks for them to repair it. Volvo is good about giving you a current model Volvo as a courtesy car, and I've been able to drive every one of their different models. After driving the XC40 for several weeks (of course while paying a lease on a $90K car), I realized how bad the brakes are in the XC90 T8, they do require quite a bit of brake petal force in comparison to all the other cars. In the past 2 months, my XC90 has been in the service dept for 28 days! I can't take it anymore. I didn't want to believe Consumer Reports when they rated Volvo as terrible in Reliability, but they are not so wrong. I have never had more problems with any other vehicle I have ever owned. And It's not like I bought a cheap Volvo, in fact, just the opposite, I bought their best one, fully loaded. And now I understand why more people are not buying these cars. It's really sad and disappointing. I spent over $41K to drive this car for 24 months and now I can say for sure it was the worst car I have ever bought.
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Luxury economy Pimp Daddy
Exceeded all of our expectations
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
Second XC 90 - second Lemon!
I’ve been a Volvo owner since 2006. I’ve owned 5 XC90’s. The three older Swedish built/not Chinese owned models were great. Volvo took back by last XC90 after acknowledging it was a lemon. They acted honorably and I was willing to give them a second chance give the history. I should have run for the door after the first lemon... latest XC90 T8 Inscription has been in the shop for a month. No communication - I’m chasing them. Talking to national customer service... it’s terrible. They don’t care. They know they’ve lost a customer, they know their product is garbage... it’s Chinese... Don’t buy the product!!!! Looks good... it’s junk. House of cards like China!
- Safety
- Technology
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
