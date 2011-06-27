Used 2016 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

Matt H. , 10/09/2017 T6 Inscription 4dr SUV AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)

19 of 19 people found this review helpful

We bought our 2016 XC90 T6 Inscription in December of 2015 with only 3 miles on it straight from the factory. It had every available package, except air suspension. We also had the 21" upgraded wheels, and later added the towing package when the parts became available a couple weeks later. We also have Apple CarPlay that was provided by the dealer at no additional cost. Just recently we paid to have the Auto Pilot upgraded to Auto Pilot Assist 2 for 2017. So far we've loved it. We also renewed our Volvo on Call service through the rest of the life our vehicle loan because we like the remote start feature since we live in Colorado where we get snow during the winter. We've had the vehicle almost two full years now with minimal issues. I've noticed several reviews that gave bad ratings due to software issues. We've never had any issues with software but only once when the OS would randomly reboot itself. That ended up getting fixed with a software update at the dealership. We haven't had any trouble since. Mechanically we've only had 3 issues, the rear brakes were heavily squealing. They gave us the upgraded rotors due to that being a known issue on early 2016 models which was covered under warranty. Our second mechanical issue came when the blinkers would fail to work and it popped an error. We brought it into service, and they replaced the entire assembly, new controls, wiring, and software which fixed the issue. They had the car for two days but they've always given us a loaner vehicle, even when brought in for a regular interval service. Everything was covered under warranty. We also had a fuel sensor go out, which was also under warranty. We've gotten a few recalls since we've had the vehicle, but none were ever issues that would jeopardize safety and all were fixed promptly at the dealership, about 95% of them were all software recalls. That has been the extent of any trouble we've seen, which to us has been pretty minimal. Volvo's service department near us has been absolutely wonderful, and some of the best service we've gotten from any industry. They go out of their way to make us 100% happy when we step out that door and we've been extremely happy with customer service. Now for nitpicks we didn't like after owning it for this amount of time. There needs to be more USB ports. The 2016 model only has one in the entire vehicle. In all honesty, it needs at least 4. 2 in the front and 2 in the back for passengers. We noticed a significant difference between the lower end models and our model with road comfort, and that's due to the upgraded 21" rims. With less tire on the road, there's less cushion for a smoother ride, so while you feel more bumps, it's still extremely quiet. It has some of the best seats in the industry and has been great for long car rides. In the future however, we'll be not doing the upgraded wheels since we learned that makes a large difference in ride comfort. That doesn't affect our review negatively since that was a choice that we made when purchasing, but just something to keep in mind for future buyers. Gas mileage has been less than advertised, but it's worth it to note that both me and my wife are heavy on the foot at stops. We do keep the start/stop feature on, but forget to turn on eco mode on the highway which makes a difference. We also mostly do city driving which also makes a difference in gas mileage overall. When we're on road trips or actively trying to conserve gas we get an average of about 25, which is closer to the actual estimated. I feel that letting you know how we drive the vehicle makes a difference in why our combined MPG is the number it is and not something higher, which it could definitely get. Other than that, we've been extremely happy with our XC90 and can't wait to get our next Volvo in the future. 10/09/19 Update We've still had no mechanical issues to speak of. Software bugs are rare now that they've worked out all the kinks, but we have noticed the bootup sequence of the touch screen has gotten painfully slow with time. This has been our biggest frustration. Since I've written this article, Volvo offers a new service to add an additional USB port into the center arm rest just like the new models. So we added that to our vehicle. They've also just recently added the option to upgrade to the 2020 model year safety tech for XC90's in the 2016 and 2017 model year, so we plan on doing that as well. Mechanically we've had no more issues since my last review. We're currently sitting at just over 60,000 miles. Our warranty expired and we haven't renewed. Getting serviced without the warranty is really expensive. It costs between $2 and $250 every 10K interval, it's worth it to get the extended warranty if you're buying new. Don't buy into the warranty that the third party offers. Just buy into Volvo's certified or pre certified if you're buying used, it's much better.