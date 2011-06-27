  1. Home
Used 2014 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews

1 reviews
Lovin’ my XC90!

Dana Emberley, 03/18/2018
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
I recently purchased my leased XC90. Couldn’t part ways with it. It’s been extremely reliable and I highly recommend it.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
