Used 2009 Volvo XC90 SUV Consumer Reviews
2009 V8 R-Design XC90
Excellent performer. Excellent road handling. It is what the manufacturer promises you. This beast, under that deceiving dreamy looking eyes(headlights), really swallow gas when you press for performance. I am not complaining, just a statement because fuel is cheap here, so the petrol consumption doesn't bother me.
Volvo Fan
This is my second Volvo XC90 (just traded in my '08 after driving it for two years). I'm surprised that there are not more reviews on this car because we really love ours. Our '08 was t-boned by a driver who ran a red light. I had my two children (5 & 9) in the back seat & none of us suffered any injuries. The other driver totaled his car & suffered from whiplash & minor back injuries. This car is a tank! That's why it does not get very good gas mileage, but I don't mind trading A+ safety for a few more dollars at the gas pump. The XC90 really is a great family car... lots of room, very comfortable, fun to drive, sporty & SAFE!
Recommend!
We were looking to go upscale for our next SUV. What first caught my eye was the xc60, which is rated very highly. But when we thought about it, we decided to go one larger and get the xc90, which included the third row. True, it's not really made for hauling 7 adults all the time, but it gives us the flexibility to throw a few extra kids on board for outings. Other than that, we find our R-design 3.2 to be classy, fun to drive, we get a lot of compliments, etc. You get luxury and a certain degree of performance as a bonus to safety and versatility. If you want a sports car, buy a sports car. If you want a sophisticated SUV, go Volvo!
Best SUV I have owed thus far
The best SUV in terms of size, look and gas milage I have yet owned...Very classy and great to drive
Back for Seconds
We just bought our second XC90 after having owned an 06 since Jan 06. We had such a positive experience and now, with the unbelievable new warranty (five years 60K miles, including all routine maintenance plus wear & tear items) buying another one was a no brainer. It's safe, functional and fun to drive. Only complaints. Lousy gas mileage and third row seats are not great for anyone older than ten.
