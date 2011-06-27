Used 2016 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews
"I now take the LONG way everywhere I go!"
For my 40th birthday, my wife surprised me with a trip to the Volvo dealership. You see, a couple of years ago I had to bite the bullet and trade in my 08 XC90 for a Chrysler Town and Country minivan because of the kids. As minivans go, it's great, but... it's a minivan. So for my 40th, my wife said that we could trade in her '15 Subaru Forester for the new XC90! I test drove the 90 and it was great - really nice, but just a little too fancy. See, I'm an avid fly fisherman and I was having trouble picturing this very fancy SUV with muddy boots and waders in the back and mud all over the sides. Besides, I think the new '90 lost a lot of its "Volvoness". The XC70 on the other hand - beautiful classic Volvo. Just as comfortable on the side of a river as it is going out to dinner and a show in the city. So I test drove it and fell in love. The whole experience made it feel like the car was made for me. So we traded in the Forester, which I never quite fit into comfortably (I'm 6', 280lbs, but I carry it well ;) ), and leased the XC70. I picked up the car on New Year's Eve, 2015 and have been loving every bit of it for about a month now. The built in booster seats are awesome for the kids, the fold down passenger seat means I don't have to break down my fly rods to get them in the car, the iPhone app is ridiculously useful, I drove it in the Blizzard of '16 and it handled it like the "blizzard" of '15, I was a little worried about the lack of touch screen but having gotten used to the controls on the steering wheel I found them to be so much easier - especially with the rhino hooves that I have for hands! Every time - Every single time - I get into it, I smile. I smile, and I take the long way everywhere I go. Hey, with these gas prices, what's stoppin' me?
Reunited
Sold my 2004 xc70 5 years and two cars ago with 150,000 miles on it. Missed it from day one. When I heard this was the last year for the model I had to get one. Best car ever. Solid ride, excellent performance with the 5 cylinder engine. The best all around car on the road. The Golden Retriever of the car industry.
My new volvo XC70
Picked up the volvo about three weeks ago after driving a BMW530 for twelve years. Decided to lease the car in case I missed the sporty feel of a sedan. However, after a few weeks I really like the convenience of the wagon, more room for the dog, golf clubs and hitch on the back for the bikes. Electronics are simple and intuitive. I really like the wifi hot spot feature in this 2016 model. Comfort is excellent compared to the beamer. The only thing I don't like is the low gas mileage but I knew this would be the trade-off with the four wheel drive. With gas prices low and living in NJ, I was willing to give up gas efficiency to feel safer especially when it snows. So far, I'm very happy with this car.
A Super Solid Choice
My Audi A8 just turned 4 years old and 60k miles and I was looking for a comfortable, practical SUV/Wagon replacement that didn't cost as much. I drove the Q5 and Allroad, the BMW X3 and X5, and the V60, XC60 and XC70. Although an older design, the XC70 was just more comfortable, more practical and less flashy. It is powerful, quiet, extremely comfortable and handles reasonably well. The technology package is state-of-the-art and the IPhone App is just great. With just under 1000 miles in the past month, I am quite delighted. I was worried that "trading down" from the A8 would be painful, but am really quite pleased. The fuel economy isn't too good, but with current gas prices, it doesn't hurt too much. I would strongly recommend this car.
Don't Let This One Get Away
Volvo has sold a wagon with a vertical liftgate since 1953. This is the last, don't let it get away. My 5th Volvo and the best yet. 7K miles on it so far. For a huge wagon, the steering is responsive with good feedback. Breaks are awesome. They have finally eliminated the torque steer, totally, which was present on my 1998 V70XC and worse on my 2007 XC70. the 2007 had terrible wet braking, the 2016 has great wet road brakes. Very quiet, very comfortable, good electronics. Better than 27mpg in mostly highway driving. Next year's 2017 cross country costs 18 thousand dollars more and may not be as good. The 2017 has a hatchback, cutting cargo room, and a 4cyl engine which may not be as smooth, at least, not yet. This 2016 has the tried and true 5 banger. The only downside is that the 6 speed auto is a little reluctant to downshift, you have to mash the throttle a little or shift manually. Oh, and the active safety already prevented a collision for me, accelerating onto a highway, checking the left mirror, did not notice the stopped traffic ahead until the Volvo applied the brakes for me. Thanks, Volvo.
