Used 2015 Volvo XC70 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Excellent niche vehicle neoskizzle , 03/31/2014 48 of 48 people found this review helpful Full disclosure: This is my 3rd XC70 and 5th Volvo. It's not that I'm a fanboi, they just best fit my current needs as family commuter and weekend sports equipment hauler. In fact, I shopped around A LOT before replacing my 2011 S60 T6 AWD with the 2015 XC70 T6 AWD. I'm not a fan of SUV looking vehicles but I require good rear leg room and ample cargo capacity. I also prefer more ground clearance than sedans+ as pot holes and high/steep curves have ruined my day in lower sitting cars. The wagon body-style is more popular in Europe and that suites me just fine. If you'd prefer a car but need more room and like the idea of extra ground clearance, you owe it to yourself to test drive an XC70. Report Abuse

Volvo has customer service issues Andrian Kouznetsov , 03/17/2015 T6 4dr Wagon AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful This is my fifth Volvo and the last one. I leased new XC70 2015 T6 AWD in and I have 15k miles on it. It is great car to some extend regardless of the price tag. It has unique combination of performance, luxury and utility and is well built. So what's the problem? Soon after I leased the car local dealership was closed and I learned that according to "Volvo's policies" I have to drive 200 miles distance to the next dealership to get scheduled maintenance. Is this reasonable? I tried working though Volvo customer service, but have been politely stonewalled, the company has no method of filing customer complaints. They all come back to the same person. March 2016 update The car behaves perfectly, after putting 20k miles on it, I like it more than right after the purchase. No mechanical issues or any issues. This car is really well built even comparing to previous Volvos that I had., Mileage 19 mpg in mixed city/freeway driving using premium gasoline. I changed oil three times and did tires balancing at about 17k miles. Further impressions - this is not performance "drivers car". But it got enough power to leave many "drivers cars" behind. You just use this power not for driving fun but for driving comfort. That's probably a good definition for this car - very comfortable. I decided to keep the car for a bit longer and bought out the lease. As for Volvo fixing customer service issues - there is no visible progress, they dropped all their customers after closing some dealerships. March 2017 update The car still is as good as new and I am liking it more with every month passing by. Still getting between 19 to 20 mpg and it is about 25k miles now. There is Volvo recall to upgrade the software for AWD system. Well now I do nave to drive 200 miles to closes dealership. Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Report Abuse

Plenty of Performance, Value and Luxery Roger Pratt , 11/03/2015 3.2 4dr Wagon AWD w/Prod. End 5/14 (3.2L 6cyl 6A) 8 of 8 people found this review helpful Shop around for the best deal as prices continue to escalate on the XC70, first maintenance is at 10,000 miles, car is built solid and my only disappointment is the instrument cluster, which while functional, looks like it was lifted from the Ford Fusion. For me, this car provides sufficient power, great handling and comfort. It is full of metal and won't bend when you lean on it like my last Subaru Outback. I am surprised when auto reviewers say the engines are not adequate-I have to wonder why someone would buy and drive a station wagon like you would a performance sport car. Times have changed-driving is more self defensive and spent staying away from people texting and talking on their phones. This is a safe vehicle. It is fun to drive and easy to keep in the lanes. You will love it and it is easy/pleasurable to drive. I am getting decent gas mileage (23 mpg) overall and I haven't even broken it in yet. I highly recommend this car-it will put a smile on your face every time you get behind the wheel. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

My Third XC70 Mike , 10/10/2016 T5 Drive-E 4dr Wagon (2.0L 4cyl Turbo 8A) 3 of 3 people found this review helpful One of the best overall packages available for people who like comfort, versatility and sport. Performance Report Abuse