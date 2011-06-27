Used 2014 Volvo XC60 Cost to Own
Total 5-Year Ownership Costs
Near ZIP
XC60 SUV
3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
True Cost to Own
$38,240*
Total Cash Price
$14,640
T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$39,005*
Total Cash Price
$14,933
T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
True Cost to Own
$52,389*
Total Cash Price
$20,057
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XC60 SUV 3.2 4dr SUV (3.2L 6cyl 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$738
|$760
|$783
|$806
|$831
|$3,918
|Maintenance
|$866
|$964
|$2,238
|$663
|$2,300
|$7,031
|Repairs
|$1,027
|$1,096
|$1,180
|$1,270
|$1,365
|$5,938
|Taxes & Fees
|$814
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$46
|$998
|Financing
|$787
|$634
|$468
|$293
|$107
|$2,289
|Depreciation
|$4,257
|$1,802
|$1,539
|$1,312
|$1,119
|$10,029
|Fuel
|$1,514
|$1,559
|$1,606
|$1,654
|$1,704
|$8,037
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,003
|$6,861
|$7,860
|$6,044
|$7,472
|$38,240
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XC60 SUV T6 R-Design 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$753
|$775
|$799
|$822
|$848
|$3,996
|Maintenance
|$883
|$983
|$2,283
|$676
|$2,346
|$7,172
|Repairs
|$1,048
|$1,118
|$1,204
|$1,295
|$1,392
|$6,057
|Taxes & Fees
|$830
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$47
|$1,018
|Financing
|$803
|$647
|$477
|$299
|$109
|$2,335
|Depreciation
|$4,342
|$1,838
|$1,570
|$1,338
|$1,141
|$10,230
|Fuel
|$1,544
|$1,590
|$1,638
|$1,687
|$1,738
|$8,198
|True Cost to Own®
|$10,203
|$6,998
|$8,017
|$6,165
|$7,621
|$39,005
Ownership Costs: 5-Year Breakdown
Selected Model:
2014 XC60 SUV T6 4dr SUV AWD (3.0L 6cyl Turbo 6A)
|Year 1
|Year 2
|Year 3
|Year 4
|Year 5
|Total
|Tax Credit
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|$0
|Insurance
|$1,011
|$1,041
|$1,073
|$1,104
|$1,138
|$5,368
|Maintenance
|$1,186
|$1,321
|$3,066
|$908
|$3,151
|$9,632
|Repairs
|$1,407
|$1,502
|$1,617
|$1,740
|$1,870
|$8,135
|Taxes & Fees
|$1,115
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$63
|$1,367
|Financing
|$1,078
|$869
|$641
|$401
|$147
|$3,136
|Depreciation
|$5,832
|$2,469
|$2,108
|$1,797
|$1,533
|$13,740
|Fuel
|$2,074
|$2,136
|$2,200
|$2,266
|$2,334
|$11,011
|True Cost to Own®
|$13,704
|$9,400
|$10,768
|$8,280
|$10,237
|$52,389
*Based on a 5-year estimate with 15,000 miles driven per year.
True Cost To Own®
Edmunds.com's True Cost to Own® (TCO®) is proprietary data that helps you estimate the total five-year cost of buying and owning a vehicle — including some items you may not have taken into consideration. A benefit of using our TCO® tool is that you can easily compare the five-year totals for different vehicles and make a more informed choice.
Edmunds Insurance Estimator
The Edmunds TCO® estimated monthly insurance payment for a 2014 Volvo XC60 in Virginia is:not available
