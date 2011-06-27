Used 1997 Volvo V90 Wagon Consumer Reviews

Love my little wagon!!! Cheri , 07/14/2016 4dr Wagon 1 of 1 people found this review helpful I love to yard sale and this little wagon holds more than our XC90 (that has 271,000 miles) in the back since it has the square opening. Great on gas, feels like zero turn when parking. Is low to the ground so hugs the road. Volvo is the best car on the road!!! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

I love my car! Cookie , 05/15/2009 0 of 0 people found this review helpful I have never tired of my car. I love the ride, the styling, and the quality.

Great car macali , 02/09/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful great comfort on long drives

Comfy, yet bugggy Zanzi , 10/19/2003 0 of 0 people found this review helpful Very problematic car since new. Many, many problems with brakes, suspension, interior parts, and air conditioning. I also had a 97 S90, and it suffered from all of the same maladies, and the same problems are well documented across multiple forums on the net. Repairs are outrageously expensive, and rarely can a failing component be replaced, generally the whole system needs to be replaced. Caveat emptor to anyone who cares to try one of these!