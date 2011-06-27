Used 2007 Volvo V70 R Consumer Reviews
Love the XC VOLVO
I bought a similar version in 2001 and drove my Volvo for over 185,000 with no issues other than routine maintenance. The engineering is fantastic, fuel economy is good considering size and weight of the vehicle. Safety is fantastic and overall, best car I have ever bought.
V70R Revelation
I've had numerous Volvo wagons, including a 740, 850 and V70T5. I've also owned from Acuras to VW's but nothing comes close to the R. Turbocharged engines have been used by the Swedes for decades, and are now more and more in vogue with certain German makers. They offer the low-end torque appreciated in our driving environment. The R has the ability to go from a high speed cruiser to a fun car that can be easily tossed around. It is the ultimate sleeper wagon with all the traditional Volvo attributes. The leather is beautiful and the interior is understated and built to last for decades.
Beware the Money Pit
Car looks beautiful, but has been an absolute money pit! Bought this car new put about 85K miles on it over the last 10 years. All just driving around town and an occasional road trip (normal soccer mom stuff). The scheduled maintenance was performed and documented as regular as rain. However, the, the maintenance cost will could drive one to drinking...we are just under $10K in maintenance and repairs in the last 12 months (mostly transmission and struts...yes, struts). This was our 3rd Volvo, but will be our last. Other observations: the turning radius for the car is poor and the turbo causes a very annoying delay when accelerating. My advice -- BUY SOMETHING ELSE.
- Performance
- Interior
- Comfort
- Reliability
- Value
Stealth
This has been a fantastic car. Very comfortable for the long haul with outstanding seats, lots of cargo room and best of all, it flies! No one expects that a Volvo wagon can move so quickly. I often have cars trying to pass me on the right/cut me off, etc. I can easily close down any hole in the traffic with this car. Passing/merging is fun. Blitzing down interstate on-ramps is a joy. Clover leaf on-ramps are a treat as well. The upgraded sound system is worth the money. If you want a lot of go with very little show, this is your car.
