Used 2018 Volvo V60 Polestar Consumer Reviews

Awesome

CP35, 11/18/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Totally pleased. Even though it’s an outgoing model, Polestar is a very unique blend of comfortable performance car and exclusivity while flying under the radar. Very pleased. Fun to drive.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Volvo V-60 Polestar a real sleeper

milt davis, 02/17/2018
Polestar 4dr Wagon AWD (2.0L 4cyl Twincharger 8A)
Nav voice command interface could be better and have an address book feature.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
