Used 2011 Volvo V50 Wagon Consumer Reviews
bigger and better
I have an 04 V40 with 70K miles and have had exactly 1 mechanical (one of the tumblers on the ignition lock failed). The V40 was a Mitsubishi joint venture and that car feels more Japanese than the V50. The V50 is bigger, heavier, roomier, safer, more powerful and gets about the same mpg's. Both cars have an elegant simplicity to them. The V50 is understated and easy to live with. If I drive slow I average 25 mpg with a mix of highway and around town. If you need power its there. The 5 cylinder turbo has been in production for years and should be reliable. 5 years 60K mile bumper to bumper warranty and free maintenance is unmatched. Like all Volvo's = many safety features.
A good car, but could be better
Owned v50 for over a year. Styling is excellent. After a year, still like looking at the car. The interior is unequaled in this class, high-end minimalism, nothing annoying visually. Power is not one horsepower more or less than 'average'. Wish it had 5 more horses at least, but not bad. Disappointing mileage--18-19 city, and maybe 22 highway. Should be better! The handling is so-so. The suspension takes bumps fairly hard, and feels 'rough' on dips and larger bumps or road imperfections. Just stable enough. Feels European, in a good, but not great way. Good utility. Good space. Visibility is compromised by FAT pillars. Overall, recommend this car. But... don't love it really.
Sadly we're mostly disappointed
Well in a little over a year and I'm done with this car. The quality is just not there for the money. Things break inside and out. Examples: The plastic cap on the e-brake pops off and is now floating around the car; the rear tow hook bumper plug broke and fell out, so thats now missing; the front seat covers on the back that are roll under and clipped in pop off and are lose. The engine is loud... almost sounds broken. The brakes give off sooooo much dust if you don't wash the wheels twice a week in a month they'll be black. The tires that came stock, out of a list of 30 different tires are number 27... almost the worst you can get. Not exactly Safe+Sound!!! Snow tire are a must!!!
Factory delivery is the best!
Irecently picked up my car at the factory in Gothenburg, Sweden, and cannot say enough for the quality of that experience alone. Volvo goes all out to take care of every detail. This is my second time signing for the car in Sweden. My 2nd experience was as flawless as the 1st. Now to the car..WOW! A beautifully built car, wonderful to drive even on the snowy streets and freeways of Europe in a major snowstorm. I kept up with the best of the experienced drivers on the "fast" Autobahn in Hamburg, Germany. I bought the R design and it is stunning, inside and out. Try the overseas program Volvo offers, it truly is the best in the world. Now, about the local dealership in Monterey, CA.. The best!
Sponsored cars related to the V50
Related Used 2011 Volvo V50 Wagon info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Acura RDX 2017
- Used Ford Explorer 2015
- Used Ford Mustang 2004
- Used Jeep Wrangler 2010
- Used BMW 3 Series 2015
- Used Chevrolet Impala 2017
- Used Honda Accord 2009
- Used Jeep Grand Cherokee 2016
- Used Volkswagen Jetta
- Used Toyota Corolla 2018
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- Buick LaCrosse 2019
- 2020 Porsche 718 Cayman
- 2020 Hyundai Ioniq Electric
- Lexus RX 350L 2020
- 2020 Ioniq Hybrid
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Nissan NV200
- 2020 XC90
- 2019 BMW ALPINA B7
- 2020 X2
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best SUVs
- Best Sedans
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
Other models to consider
- Toyota Corolla 2019
- Toyota Corolla Hatchback 2021
- 2020 RAV4
- 2020 Prius Prime
- Toyota Highlander 2020
- 2021 Toyota Corolla Hybrid
- 2019 Toyota Camry
- Toyota RAV4 Hybrid 2019
- 2020 Mirai
- 2019 4Runner